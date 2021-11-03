News Bites: ‘Cognac, Cars, & Cigars,’ ‘Toss Our Tops,’ Public Radio Music Day, Radio’s Fresh Eyes.

News Bites for November 5... Christmas on the air: iHeartMedia classic hits “Kool 108” KQQL Minneapolis just got cooler, entering its annual all-Christmas music season Friday, Nov. 5 at 5pm, as midday personality Lee Valsvik, afternoon host Adam West and morning man Jeff Olsen kicked off the holiday season for the Twin Cities. “After a unique 2020 Holiday Season, we are excited to bring back holiday music to Kool 108,” Valsvik said in a release. “Everyone deserves some holiday cheer and we’re thrilled to celebrate the holidays with the Twin Cities community.” KQQL will be joined by six of the company’s stations for one song to celebrate its all-Christmas launch, while Downtown Minneapolis will change its lights to red and green across buildings, tunnels and bridges. Other iHeartMedia stations going wall-to-wall holiday hits include AC WNIC Detroit (100.3), AC “Mix 99.5” WMAG Greensboro and soft AC “Sunny 99.9” KTSM El Paso.
