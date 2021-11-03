News Bites: ‘Cognac, Cars, & Cigars,’ ‘Toss Our Tops,’ Public Radio Music Day, Radio’s Fresh Eyes.

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleNews Bites for November 3... ...iHeartMedia Memphis will host “Cognac, Cars, & Cigars” on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 5-9pm at the Metal Museum. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit local charity Dorothy Day House, which fights homelessness in the community. Attendees can sample beverages from presenting sponsor Crown Royal...

www.insideradio.com

Radio Online

Key Networks to Rep Radio's Fresh Eyes Consultancy

Key Networks has entered into an agreement with Radio's Fresh Eyes to represent the radio culture and leadership consultancy's services to stations for cash or barter. Led by respected industry executives Dave Paulus and John Shomby, Radio's Fresh Eyes works with radio groups of all sizes to create a dominant and unparalleled employee culture, giving stations actionable steps to a winning culture.
BUSINESS
mtpr.org

Celebrate Public Radio Music Day with us

Public radio music stations play an essential role in the music industry, connecting artists with new audiences and helping listeners discover new music. To celebrate that role, Montana Public Radio is participating in the second annual Public Radio Music Day presented by the noncomMUSIC Alliance on November 10, 2021. MTPR...
MUSIC
insideradio.com

News Bites: KSNE, Radio Mercury Awards, Edison Research, MIW, TRHOF.

News Bites for November 4... ...Snow is in the forecast for iHeartMedia AC “Sunny 106.5” KSNE Las Vegas, which made its annual flip to an all-Christmas format on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 6:45am. The station will play 24/7 holiday hits leading into the Christmas season. “We’re as proud as ever to be the station people in Las Vegas turn to for the Christmas songs that help them celebrate the season,” Senior VP of Programming Tony Matteo said in a release.
ENVIRONMENT
wncw.org

Malcolm Holcombe & Chuck Brodsky in Studio B Wednesday at 11 for Public Radio Music Day.

On this Public Radio Music Day, we are honored to bring you this live session from two of our favorite Asheville-based singer/songwriters of these last 25-plus years! Their songs tell the stories that we’ve enjoyed sharing pretty much since we began. Malcolm, Chuck and Whitewater Bluegrass play a benefit show for Beloved Asheville at The Grey Eagle on Saturday the 13th at 8pm. The Beloved Village project provides affordable housing for elders, working families, people living on the streets, people with disabilities, and long-time neighbors who are being pushed out of their homes through gentrification.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Person
Ken Mills
Person
Chris Coons
insideradio.com

News Bites: Marconi Awards/State Of The Industry Address, Gracie Awards, GBH Studio, Veritone.

News Bites for November 9... ...The NAB Marconi Awards will be presented virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 2pm (ET). The ceremony will be hosted by Angela Yee, co-host of the Premiere Networks-syndicated “The Breakfast Club.” Additionally, NAB President/CEO Gordon Smith will provide the State of the Industry Address. The event can be viewed at live NAB.org/watch and will be available on demand on NABAmplify.com.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Baltimore

Public Radio Station WYPR Has Officially Acquired Indie Music Station WTMD

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore’s NPR member station, WYPR, has officially acquired indie music station WTMD from Towson University, the stations announced Wednesday. Plans for the purchase were initially announced in May 2021. Under the arrangement, both stations will operate under the umbrella of Your Public Radio, the acronym contained within WYPR’s call letters. The finalization of the deal comes on Public Radio Music Day, an industry celebration of noncommercial stations that host on-air and online music events. “It’s fitting that we celebrate Public Radio Music Day by officially welcoming WTMD — its listeners and team — into the Your Public Radio family,” said...
BALTIMORE, MD
lightning100.com

Music Business Radio: Dualtone Records

Dualtone Records’ dynamic duo, Scott Robinson, CEO/Co-Founder, and Paul Roper, President/Partner, discuss “two decades of living and breathing” their beloved and successful indie label. They’ll celebrate the label’s 20th anniversary by sharing stories of early signing philosophies that soon turned into Grammy Awards, how their small team landed a 3.5x platinum selling album with The Lumineers, and how they see the next 20 years!
MUSIC
NewsTimes

Ridgefield teen featured on National Public Radio show

RIDGEFIELD — Lauren Kim has found that stepping out of her comfort zone makes for some exciting life moments. In September, the 17-year-old Ridgefielder was chosen to perform on National Public Radio’s prestigious “From The Top!” show. Although music is only a minor area of study for Kim, the accomplished...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
wrti.org

Come Together, Philly! Public Radio Music Day on WRTI

WRTI is bringing Philly together with a full day of special programming showcasing the power of our music community on Wednesday, November 10th, which marks the second annual Public Radio Music Day—a celebration of the role public radio music stations play in connecting communities. Just a few days ago, a...
MUSIC
insideradio.com

Public Radio’s PRX Plugs Its Podcasts Into Audacy App.

The public media company PRX is looking to expand its reach with an agreement to plug its podcast lineup into Audacy’s streaming app. PRX produces 93 shows which had more than seven million unique listeners during September according to Podtrac data. Among its series are stalwarts like The Moth and Snap Judgement to recent hits like Ear Hustle and new series like Blackberry Jams, a podcast at the intersection of Phish, jam band culture, and Black liberation work.
CELL PHONES
insideradio.com

News Bites: Fox News Audio, WBAL, Benztown, ‘Swap Shop.’

News Bites for November 10... ...Fox News Audio will present special Veterans Day-themed programming on Nov. 11 across podcast and radio platforms. Fox News Radio’s Tonya J. Powers will produce a “Securing America” feature report for Fox News Radio affiliates and “Fox News Headlines 24/7” on SiriusXM. The “Fox News Rundown” podcast will present discussions from veterans and Fox News Channel personalities Johnny Joey Jones and Pete Hegseth surrounding the issue of taking care of our veterans when they return from service. The “Proud American” podcast on Veterans Day will feature Johnny Joey Jones speaking with Fletcher Gill, the founder and CEO of Luke’s Wings. Nationally syndicated Fox News Radio programs, “The Brian Kilmeade Show,” “Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla” and “The Guy Benson Show” will all pay tribute to those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces with special guest segments and host monologues.
MILITARY
Radio Business Report

Your Public Radio: Now Your WTMD Owner

On June 1, RBR+TVBR first reported on the proposed sale of WTMD-FM 89.7 in Towson, Md., an eclectic Adult Alternative noncommercial operation within the Baltimore market, to Your Public Radio Corporation. On November 10, “Public Radio Music Day” across the U.S., the transaction closed.
TOWSON, MD
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Teyana Taylor’s LA “Farewell” Show Goes Viral For Lap Dances, Junie & Putting Fan's Safety First

Twitter woke up this morning to see Teyana Taylor’s LA show trending on the Explore page, and for good reason. Last night, Teyana was onstage at The Novo for the LA stop on her “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour, which she announced at the foot of September to be her last city-to-city run, before retiring from music completely. Fans, of course, were devastated by the news, but Teyana left LA with a series of memorable moments, leaving everything out on stage.
MUSIC
Variety

Post Malone Replaces Travis Scott in Headlining Slot at Day N Vegas Festival

Post Malone has replaced Travis Scott as a headliner for this weekend’s Day N Vegas festival, promoter AEG announced in social media posts Monday night. Scott, whose career is in crisis as a result of the deadly calamity Friday night at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, had remained on the schedule posted on the Las Vegas gathering’s website though Monday night. But Variety reported on Monday morning that he had already officially pulled out over the weekend, with sources saying he was “too distraught to play.” Just prior to putting up the Post Malone news late Monday, the Day N Vegas account...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wbyz94.com

Kenny Chesney to launch ‘Here and Now’ tour beginning April 2022

Kenny Chesney is going on tour in 2022, shared plans for his Here and Now stadium tour. Chesney wrote on Instagram: “I’m so excited to finally be able to say we’re bringing the music back to the road in 2022 with @danandshay, @olddominionmusic and @carlypearce.” Chesney released his 19th studio album, ‘Here and Now,’ in May 2020. The album features the singles “Tip of My Tongue,” “Here and Now,” “Happy Does” and “Knowing You.”
MUSIC
insideradio.com

News Bites: Christmas On The Air, WCSX, SoundExchange, Kelly Ford.

News Bites for November 5... Christmas on the air: iHeartMedia classic hits “Kool 108” KQQL Minneapolis just got cooler, entering its annual all-Christmas music season Friday, Nov. 5 at 5pm, as midday personality Lee Valsvik, afternoon host Adam West and morning man Jeff Olsen kicked off the holiday season for the Twin Cities. “After a unique 2020 Holiday Season, we are excited to bring back holiday music to Kool 108,” Valsvik said in a release. “Everyone deserves some holiday cheer and we’re thrilled to celebrate the holidays with the Twin Cities community.” KQQL will be joined by six of the company’s stations for one song to celebrate its all-Christmas launch, while Downtown Minneapolis will change its lights to red and green across buildings, tunnels and bridges. Other iHeartMedia stations going wall-to-wall holiday hits include AC WNIC Detroit (100.3), AC “Mix 99.5” WMAG Greensboro and soft AC “Sunny 99.9” KTSM El Paso.
FORD
eastidahonews.com

This local radio station will be playing Christmas music nonstop until New Year’s

IDAHO FALLS – The sounds of Christmas are back in eastern Idaho. As of Monday morning, KLCE 97.3 FM is now playing Christmas music 24/7 through the end of the year. Classy 97 has traditionally started playing holiday music closer to Thanksgiving. Bill Fuerst, the general manager of Riverbend Communications, which owns Classy and four other stations, tells EastIdahoNews.com the decision to launch it earlier in the season is based on trends in other markets.
MUSIC

