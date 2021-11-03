Officials tell AP that Iran seized Vietnamese oil tanker

Taiwan on Tuesday said China is seeking to take control of the island by wearing down its military capabilities and influencing public opinion, while avoiding an all-out military conflict that could likely draw in the United States Taiwan's Defense Ministry said in a biennial report that Beijing is employing “gray zone" tactics to ratchet up pressure on the self-governing island republic which China claims as its own territory. China has been stepping up its threats to use force to against Taiwan by holding military exercises and sending planes close to the island. During China’s National Day weekend in early...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO