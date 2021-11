ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The next time you go shopping, you may want to consider picking something up for the Necessities Drive. Sponsored by the City of Rockford and 23 WIFR, the city is collecting diapers (especially size 3 and above), pull-ups, shampoo, conditioner and deodorant for the families of Head Start, Family Peace Center and Voices of Inspiration.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO