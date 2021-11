The David Benavidez-Jose Uzcategui fight doesn’t look like it’ll be happening. Uzcategui tested positive for performance-enhancing substance rEPO on Wednesday, which was a VADA test, and has been pulled from the November 13 fight against David Benavidez, ESPN and Boxing Scene reported. This is the second time the bout has been affected – the first was in August after Benavidez tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the original August 28 fight.

