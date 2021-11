Last month, Zillow announced that it was pausing its buying of houses for the rest of the year, in part so it could catch up with a backlog of renovations. This week, Zillow said it’s winding down its house-flipping business altogether, having failed to accurately predict where prices were headed. That failure cost Zillow more than $400 million last quarter and, in the next few quarters, roughly 25% of workers will lose their jobs.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO