Brooke Blessum

Emma Nielsen – Senior – Barnesville, Minn. – Women’s Basketball. Emma Nielsen had an impressive start to her senior season as the Vikings went 2-1 over the past week. In wins against the University of Minnesota-Morris Cougars and Mount Marty University Lancers, Nielsen put up double-figure points, scoring 19 and 15, respectively. Nielsen went 5-for-7 beyond the arc against the Cougars, adding seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Against the Lancers, Nielsen once again found success from three-point range, draining three 3-pointers, adding six rebounds and a pair of assists.

BARNESVILLE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO