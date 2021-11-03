CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke Blessum

vcsuvikings.com
 9 days ago

Brooke Blessum – Freshman – Rugby, N.D. – Volleyball. Brooke Blessum is having a successful season at...

www.vcsuvikings.com

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Brook Hill grinds up Grace, 44-7

BULLARD — Brook Hill turned a 23-0 halftime lead into a 44-7 rout over Grace Community School on Friday night at Herrington Stadium in Bullard. The Guard (6-2, 2-0) will conclude its regular season on Friday by traveling to Mesquite to engage the Chargers from Dallas Christian (7-1, 2-0), with the winner of the contest earning the district championship.
BULLARD, TX
Bismarck Tribune

Plenty at stake for Bison Saturday in Brookings

North Dakota State can go a long way toward pinning down a top two seed for the FCS playoffs on Saturday in South Dakota. The second-ranked and 8-0 Bison, one of only two unbeaten teams left in the FCS, face ninth-ranked South Dakota State in the annual Dakota Marker game in Brookings at 2 p.m. on Saturday. No. 1-ranked Sam Houston (7-0) also is yet to lose.
BROOKINGS, SD
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Athlete of the Week: Brooke Bovie

Wellesley Athlete of the Week is made possible with sponsorship support from Deland, Gibson Insurance. The family-owned and operated business has carried on this Wellesley tradition for over 30 years. Brooke Bovie began diving last year when she joined the freshman team. She had a background in dance, and although...
WELLESLEY, MA
vcsuvikings.com

Addison's late jumper lifts Vikings to OT victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Jalen Addison made the game-winning jumper with 0.4 seconds remaining in overtime Saturday night as the Valley City State men's basketball team scored an 88-86 victory over Dakota Wesleyan University. Tied at 86-86 with 4.9 seconds remaining, Addison took an inbounds pass and dribbled down the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#Dakota State University
Curry Coastal Pilot

Brookings-Harbor soccer team excels

The 12-1 Brookings Harbor boys soccer team opened the state playoffs against Santiam Christian on Wednesday. Results were not known by press time. The game was senior night, where seniors Jake Beaman, Fabian Villa, Dylan Hodge, Seth Broberg, Bryan Valdovinos, Miguel Ramos and Kai Seibert were honored. After a great season, Brookings-Harbor recently had several players named among the best in the state. Jake Beaman was named as one of the State of Oregon's best defenders, and Fabian Villa and Josh Serna were named to the state's best midfielder list.
BROOKINGS, OR
Brookings Register

Harrisburg sweeps Brookings volleyball

BROOKINGS – Harrisburg led by just a point as the first set neared its midpoint, but the Ti- gers would go on a nine to one run to open a lead big lead, then win the final seven points of the set. The Tigers won the rst set 25-11 and and would go on to defeat Brookings in straight sets on senior night for the Bobcats.
BROOKINGS, SD
saddlebagnotes.com

Pool Players of The Brooke versus Green Valley Recreation

The Pool Players of the Brooke (PPB) would like to thank Green Valley Recreation’s Billiard Club, Ken Watson, Harry Clark and GVR’s team for their pool table prowess, camaraderie, friendly competition and a congenial luncheon at the 19th Hole Grill after the 8-Ball Challenge. Another big THANK YOU goes out to Dominic Borland PPB Travel Team Captain for organizing this event.
SPORTS
vcsuvikings.com

Hebrink's late free throws carry Vikings past Lancers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Tate Hebrink made the go-ahead free throws with 4.9 seconds remaining Sunday as the Valley City State men's basketball team won its second straight game in dramatic fashion. With VCSU and Mount Marty tied at 67-67, Hebrink was fouled on a drive to the basket and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Intelligencer

Weir Upsets Brooke 29-6

WEIRTON — Weir High was on a mission right from the opening kick Friday night. That mission was to allow the Red Riders seniors to walk off the turf at Jimmy Carey Stadium as the second consecutive group to beat rival Brooke all four years. Mission accomplished. Weir High scored...
WEIRTON, WV
vcsuvikings.com

Vikings fall to Saints; Secure #4 seed for NSAA Tournament

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Valley City State volleyball team dropped a five-set effort to Presentation College in the regular season finale Saturday, 12-25, 25-22, 25-22, 27-29 and 15-11. Valley City State finishes the regular season with a 13-17 overall record and an 8-6 NSAA record. VCSU will be the No. 4 seed in the postseason after Saturday's loss. The Saints finish the regular season with a 15-13 overall record and a 5-9 record in the conference. Presentation clinched a spot in the postseason with Saturday's victory. The NSAA Tournament will be played Nov. 12-13 in Watertown, S.D.
ABERDEEN, SD
vcsuvikings.com

Emma Nielsen

Emma Nielsen – Senior – Barnesville, Minn. – Women’s Basketball. Emma Nielsen had an impressive start to her senior season as the Vikings went 2-1 over the past week. In wins against the University of Minnesota-Morris Cougars and Mount Marty University Lancers, Nielsen put up double-figure points, scoring 19 and 15, respectively. Nielsen went 5-for-7 beyond the arc against the Cougars, adding seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Against the Lancers, Nielsen once again found success from three-point range, draining three 3-pointers, adding six rebounds and a pair of assists.
BARNESVILLE, MN
vcsuvikings.com

Barnes and Benner place Top 20 at XC Championships

Jasmine Barnes and Alex Benner both placed in the Top 20 on Friday as the Valley City State cross country teams wrapped up their seasons at the NSAA Championships in Bellevue, Neb. Barnes led the Viking women with a 12th place finish, completing the women's 5K in a time of...
SPORTS
vcsuvikings.com

VCSU falls to Dakota Wesleyan at NAIA Basketball Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Valley City State women's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, falling 67-51 to Dakota Wesleyan at the NAIA Basketball Classic. Dakota Wesleyan opened with eight straight points in Saturday's game and built a 20-10 advantage after the first ten minutes of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Capital Journal

Dakota Marker stays in Brookings

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits football team hosted the rival North Dakota State Bison in the Dakota Marker Game at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings on Saturday. The Jacks won 27-19. The Jacks started out on fire when senior running back Pierre Strong scored on a 75 yard touchdown...
BROOKINGS, SD
Beaumont Enterprise

Panthers overpower West Brook

C.E. King wasted little time in dimming West Brook’s playoff hopes Friday night, overpowering the Bruins, 35-12, with a display of power football at BISD Memorial Stadium. The East Houston-based Panthers scored twice in the first nine minutes and clinched their state playoff berth in the Class 6A Division II bracket by improving to 7-2 and 3-2.
NEDERLAND, TX
vcsuvikings.com

VCSU faces Mayville in NSAA Quarterfinals Friday

The Valley City State volleyball team has earned a No. 4 seed for the 2021 North Star Athletic Association 'Super Six' postseason tournament, the conference office announced Sunday. The postseason tournament is set to return to the Civic Arena in Watertown, S.D. on Friday and Saturday. No. 4 Valley City...
WATERTOWN, SD
vcsuvikings.com

Jerrod Williamson

Jerrod Williamson – Senior – Upper Marlboro, Md. – Football. A senior from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Jerrod Williamson finished the season with a big defensive play in Saturday’s win over Dakota State University. Williamson intercepted a pass and returned it for a 30-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the Vikings ahead decisively, 27-7 over the Trojans. In addition to his pick-6, Williamson added three tackles, including two solo tackles. Williamson finished the season with a total of 46 tackles (37 solo, 9 assist), three interceptions, and eight broken up passes.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
vcsuvikings.com

Viking Men host rival Jamestown on Friday night

The Valley City State men's basketball team hosts rival University of Jamestown on Friday night at the W.E. Osmon Fieldhouse. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Valley City. The Vikings (3-2) enter the game riding a three-game winning streak, including a pair of two-point victories last weekend at the NAIA Basketball Classic against Dakota Wesleyan University and Mount Marty.
JAMESTOWN, ND
Columbia Star

Brook signs with PC

Cardinal Newman’s Victoria Brook signs her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Presbyterian College. She is joined by (l-r) Cardinal Newman Principal Rob Loia, SC United FC’s Izzy Ayala, and Cardinal Newman head girls soccer coach Will Plexico and assistant coach J.R. Roth.
SOCCER
vcsuvikings.com

Adriana Torres named NSAA Player of the Week

Valley City State University junior guard Adriana Torres was selected as the second edition of the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) Women's Basketball Player-of-the-Week, the conference office announced Monday. Adriana Torres – Valley City State (N.D.) – 5'10" – Junior – guard – Pelican Rapids, Minn. – Torres paced the...
BASKETBALL

