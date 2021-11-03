CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anglo American announces new CEO

By Michael McCrae
kitco.com
 7 days ago

Anglo American appointed Duncan Wanblad as chief executive. Wanbald will succeed Mark Cutifani who will retire as chief executive and step down from the board at the AGM after nine years in the role. The company said Wanbald has deep experience operationally at Anglo...

www.kitco.com

