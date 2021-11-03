Anglo American announces new CEO

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 28, 2021-- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today the planned CEO transition of John Maraganore, Ph.D., to Yvonne Greenstreet, MBChB, at year-end 2021. Dr. Maraganore joined Alnylam in 2002 as the company’s founding CEO and has led the company’s advancement of RNAi therapeutics as a whole new class of innovative medicines, including four approved medicines marketed in over 25 countries around the world. Dr. Greenstreet joined Alnylam in 2016 and currently serves as the company’s President and COO. Dr. Maraganore will support the leadership transition in a consulting capacity through March 31, 2022 and will continue to contribute to Alnylam’s success as a member of the company’s Scientific Advisory Board. Effective immediately, Dr. Greenstreet has been appointed to the Alnylam Board of Directors as part of the planned succession.

