NCIS fans, did you catch The Brady Bunch reference Monday night as Alden Parker dropped some details about his family life?. The Docked episode revolved around guest star Patricia Richardson, who played McGee’s mother-in-law, Judy Fielding. And McGee was hating life as he learned that his mother-in-law was sleeping with the man who she later found dead in the sauna of a cruise ship. McGee’s wife, Delilah, also made an appearance. And as Jess observed, Delilah was doing some “helicopter daughtering.”

