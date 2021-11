Kentucky’s 6-0 start is far in the rearview mirror. Following a disheartening 45-42 loss to Tennessee, the Wildcats have now dropped three straight games. Dreams of a New Year’s Six bowl have vanished. Kentucky could pack it up and sleep walk to the finish line, but Mark Stoops does not foresee that happening in the final three games of the regular season.

