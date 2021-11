GLOVERSVILLE, NY: Howard F. Constantine Jr., 52, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday October 13, 2021 at the Albany Medical Center Hospital. Howard was born February 21, 1969, and raised in St. Albans, Vermont. He was a graduate of Bellows Fee Academy in 1986. He played Football in High School. He was an Eagle Scout. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps before enrolling in College. He was a graduate of Lyndon State College in 1997 where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Forensic Accounting and became a CPA.

SAINT ALBANS CITY, VT ・ 10 DAYS AGO