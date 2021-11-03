CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Kentucky Proud Milk available at Kroger

By Staff report
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 7 days ago

Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles joined Chaney’s Dairy Farm and Kroger representatives today to announce Chaney’s milk is now available in 41 grocery stores across the state.

“We are so pleased a Kentucky Proud milk product will be available in Kroger stores across the commonwealth,” Quarles said. “At the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, we think Kentucky Proud milk is the best there is. And now, Kroger customers will know why we make that claim. We’re excited for this venture to take off so that more Kentucky consumers have access to delicious, local milk.”

Based in Bowling Green, Chaney’s Dairy Farm has been in operation for more than 80 years. James Riley Chaney started the dairy operation with just two Jersey cows in 1940 on land the family has farmed since 1888. Today, fourth and fifth generations of the Chaney family work the farm and bottle milk from their 60 Jersey dairy cows at J.R. Chaney Bottling Company. Additionally, the family runs a popular agritourism site, Chaney’s Dairy Barn, which includes a restaurant where the family serves fresh ice cream made on the farm.

Kroger is one of the state’s largest purchasers of Kentucky Proud products. For Chaney’s Dairy Barn, the partnership is another step forward in growing and expanding its business. For Kroger, it continues its commitment to increase the number of locally-produced products in its stores.

Managed by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, Kentucky Proud is the state’s official marketing program for agricultural products and is funded by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Kroger Just Said Shoppers Are Barred From Doing This in Stores

As the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., Kroger stores see millions of customers on a regular basis. But if you regularly shop at this grocery store, there are a few things to be wary about. In October, Kroger had to pull trays of ground turkey due to plastic contamination, and just this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that a voluntary recall would affect seven different salads and wraps sold exclusively at Kroger. Now, the chain itself is sending out a warning, notifying shoppers that it will not allow one thing in its stores, despite rumors to the contrary. Read on to find out what Kroger says its customers are not allowed to do.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WTVQ

Chaney’s milk products now available in grocer stores across the state

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles joined Chaney’s Dairy Farm and Kroger representatives Tuesday to announce Chaney’s milk is now available in 41 grocery stores across the state. “We are so pleased a Kentucky Proud milk product will be available in Kroger stores across the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
grocerydive.com

Kroger launches Boost membership program

Kroger has launched a new membership program that offers two options for no-fee delivery service and doubles the fuel points shoppers gather when they buy groceries, according to a company announcement Wednesday. Kroger Boost, part of the grocer’s Kroger Plus loyalty program, offers unlimited no-fee delivery within 24 hours for...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Supermarket News

Kroger unveils annual subscription program

The Kroger Co. has introduced Boost by Kroger Plus, an annual subscription service that offers online benefits and additional rewards via the Kroger Plus loyalty program. In announcing the new offering yesterday, Kroger said Boost by Kroger Plus comes in two membership tiers, priced at $59 or $99 per year. All members get free delivery for online orders of $35 or more and double fuel points (up to $1 off per gallon of gasoline) for each dollar spent on groceries and general merchandise. The $59 annual membership provides delivery within 24 hours, while the $99-per-year option offers delivery in as soon as two hours.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
wdrb.com

Bowling Green farm 'Chaney's Dairy Barn' starts selling milk at local Kroger stores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family behind Chaney's Dairy Barn has been dairy farmers for five generations. Now, another milestone was met as the family's milk was rolled out in 41 Kroger stores. The partnership between the dairy farm near Bowling Green, Ky. and Kroger was honored at a ceremony at a Kroger on Brownsboro Road in Louisville on Tuesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Kroger to Expand Home and Baby Offerings

The Kroger Co. and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. have formed a strategic collaboration to directly offer the grocer’s customers an extensive selection of home goods and baby products carried by Bed Bath & Beyond through Kroger.com as well as in a small-scale physical store pilot at select Kroger Co. stores beginning in 2022.
RETAIL
WBKO

Mistake by Kroger results in error in Kentucky’s official vaccination numbers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An error in reporting Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccinations resulted in inflated numbers, dropping the official estimated count of vaccinations from nearly 3 million. Kroger submitted its vaccination data to the federal Tiberius database twice: once through the Kentucky immunization registry and once directly to the Centers for...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Quarles
heraldstaronline.com

Wintersville Kroger celebrates renovations

WINTERSVILLE — “The day is finally here. It’s been a lot of hard work by a lot of wonderful people,” Dale Harvey, store leader for the Wintersville Kroger, told staff and visitors as they celebrated the completion of $2 million in renovations Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Amy McCormick, corporate...
WINTERSVILLE, OH
althealthworks.com

Largest Pork Producer in the U.S. Now Owned by $22 Billion Chinese Meat Processing Company

The top producer of pork in the United States, the Smithfield Corporation of Smithfield, Virginia, is well known for its line of sausages, roasts, ribs, bacon and more. These types of processed meats are favorites among United States customers, where they are widely consumed with Sunday breakfasts, at diners and breakfast spots across the country, and in other ways.
AGRICULTURE
grocerydive.com

Aldi cuts prices on Thanksgiving essentials as inflation roars

Aldi has lowered prices on several traditional Thanksgiving items, making it possible for shoppers to purchase enough food for a holiday meal for up to 10 people for under $30, the grocery chain announced Tuesday. The discounts apply to essentials including a Butterball turkey, pumpkin pie, sweet potatoes and sides...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kroger#Dairy Products#Dairy Farm#Food Drink#Kentucky Proud Milk#Bowling Green#Dairy Barn
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Collierville Kroger welcomes customers back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Collierville Kroger store on Byhalia Road reopened Wednesday morning, over a month after closing following a deadly mass shooting. The store reopened at 9 a.m. to a crowd of community members and supporters. Two people died in the shooting on Sept. 23, including a woman identified...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
Mashed

This Is The Most Popular Fried Chicken Chain In The US, According To New Report

Do you love fried chicken? We know we sure do. An exemplary fried chicken will feature juicy meat with a crispy, well-seasoned crust: Something we enjoy making at home when we have the time and space to deal with a bunch of hot oil, and something we'll order out when we don't. Luckily, when we want to eat fried chicken out, there are tons of restaurants and fast food spots where we can find tasty versions of the dish, ranging from upscale interpretations at sit-down restaurants like Jean-George Vongerichten's NYC spot Perry St. to of, course, old standby chains such as Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and Church's (via Food & Wine).
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Grocery Stores Facing Shortages Of Items On Thanksgiving Shopping Lists

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A little more two weeks before Thanksgiving, shoppers may be facing shortages on supermarket shelves of items for the traditional holiday meal. Before you grab your cart and head into the store, expect to pay record high prices. The supply chain crush led to soaring car prices, and it’s now impacting your holiday meal, too. Letigre Waters loaded up her car with groceries she’ll use for her family’s Thanksgiving dinner. “I definitely see a change in the prices for the last year or since COVID I guess,” said Waters. The US Department of Agriculture says there isn’t a turkey...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WRIC - ABC 8News

Dot’s Pretzels bought by Hershey

The Hershey Company announced today it is buying Dot’s Pretzels. Hershey says, Dot’s Pretzels are the fastest-growing U.S. pretzel brand and a perfect complement to Hershey’s growing salty snacking portfolio and would create an opportunity to reach new consumers. Created more than a decade ago in North Dakota by founder Dot Henke in her home kitchen, Dot’s Pretzels started […]
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Ashland, KY
2K+
Followers
132
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Comments / 0

Community Policy