Kentucky Proud Milk available at Kroger

Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles joined Chaney’s Dairy Farm and Kroger representatives today to announce Chaney’s milk is now available in 41 grocery stores across the state.

“We are so pleased a Kentucky Proud milk product will be available in Kroger stores across the commonwealth,” Quarles said. “At the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, we think Kentucky Proud milk is the best there is. And now, Kroger customers will know why we make that claim. We’re excited for this venture to take off so that more Kentucky consumers have access to delicious, local milk.”

Based in Bowling Green, Chaney’s Dairy Farm has been in operation for more than 80 years. James Riley Chaney started the dairy operation with just two Jersey cows in 1940 on land the family has farmed since 1888. Today, fourth and fifth generations of the Chaney family work the farm and bottle milk from their 60 Jersey dairy cows at J.R. Chaney Bottling Company. Additionally, the family runs a popular agritourism site, Chaney’s Dairy Barn, which includes a restaurant where the family serves fresh ice cream made on the farm.

Kroger is one of the state’s largest purchasers of Kentucky Proud products. For Chaney’s Dairy Barn, the partnership is another step forward in growing and expanding its business. For Kroger, it continues its commitment to increase the number of locally-produced products in its stores.

Managed by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, Kentucky Proud is the state’s official marketing program for agricultural products and is funded by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund.