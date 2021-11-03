Learn about the role of Municipal Court prosecutors, administration

Fort Worth Municipal Court is celebrating Municipal Courts Week Nov. 1-5 at the A.D. Marshall Public Safety Building, 1000 Throckmorton St. Municipal Courts Week is dedicated to appreciating the contributions that Texas municipal courts make to the safety and wellbeing of communities. Today, the spotlight is on the Prosecutors’ Office and the Administration Team.

Prosecutors’ Office

The City of Fort Worth Prosecutors’ Office is part of the Public Safety Section of the city’s Legal Department. City prosecutors represent the State of Texas in all criminal cases that are filed in the Fort Worth Municipal Court, including misdemeanor cases involving offenses brought under the Texas Penal Code, Texas Transportation Code and violations of city ordinances.

Prosecutors work closely with police and code compliance officers to provide efficient, economical and effective prosecution of ordinance violations and other Class C criminal cases. The Prosecutors’ Office strives to continually develop and maintain efficient policies to ensure fair and efficient enforcement of the law.

“It is the primary duty of a municipal prosecutor not to convict, but to see that justice is done,” states Article 45.201(d) of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure.

Municipal Court Administration Team

The administrative team of Municipal Court is the “hub of the court.” Administration supports the more visible parts of the Court through behind-the-scenes tasks that include budget, technology coordination, business planning, facility management, accounts receivable, accounts payable, purchasing, training and human resources.

View a video to learn more about the team’s role.

Shelley Hollars is the lead to the Administration Division of the Court. She came to Municipal Court in September 2021 from the Code Compliance Department. She has been employed with the City of Fort Worth for 10 years and has 28 years of accounting and business management experience. She also holds a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting from Tarleton State University.

Photo: Shelley Hollars, administrative services manager

