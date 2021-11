Google says a fix is on the way for the odd screen flickering bug plaguing some Pixel 6 Pro units. As a refresher, as Pixel 6 and 6 Pro pre-orders started arriving, some people took to Reddit to share images of weird screen flickering when the phone was turned off and people pressed the power button. Reports were mainly focused on the Pixel 6 Pro, although some also experienced the issue with the Pixel 6 too. A couple reports also claimed the issue happened when the phone was on, but again most users experienced the screen flicker when the phone was turned off.

