Newfoundland's Petruzzelli Named ECHL Goaltender Of The Month

The Florida Panthers are off to a strong start this season, going 8-0-1 through the month of October. As a result, they enter the month of November on a nine-game point streak. In addition, they are currently atop the league with a total of 17 points, leading by three points above the undefeated Carolina Hurricanes. In addition, it is their best start in franchise history, shattering the record set last season. One of the biggest factors that has helped them get to this point is having arguably one of the best goalie tandems in the league in Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight. Both goalies have come in clutch and helped propel the team to success.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO