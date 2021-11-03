CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newfoundland's Petruzzelli Named ECHL Goaltender Of The Month

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeith Petruzzelli of the Newfoundland Growlers has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for October. Petruzzelli went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .972 in two appearances...

