Parents have a resource for Thanksgiving Week child care

Need a safe place for your child during Thanksgiving week? Your local community center has a solution: Thanksgiving Break Camp.

Camp will be conducted 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, through Wednesday, Nov. 24, for children ages 5-13.

A variety of recreational, educational and cultural programs are designed to give campers fun and memorable experiences. Lunch and a snack will be served each day.

Price varies by location but starts as low as $5 per day plus a community center membership card. Registration is required and can be paid by credit card or electronic check.

Safety protocols in place

Camp locations follow safety protocols that include encouraging physical distancing, increasing sanitation and disinfection efforts, and providing masks upon request.

Camp staff members provide ongoing programming at all centers. Staff members are trained and focused on children’s well-being and protection at all times.

Winter break camps will be offered during the December-January holiday period.

To learn more, contact a local community center.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.