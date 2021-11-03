CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns forward Mikal Bridges partners with Dovly on credit improvement, financial health

By Andy Blye
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges has partnered with Dovly, a Phoenix credit improvement startup, to amplify the importance of building and maintaining credit. Dovly makes consumer-facing software that automatically monitors and fixes errors on credit reports, with the goal of raising credit scores. Most American students, including Bridges, do...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: Mikal Bridges is the key to turning things around

The Phoenix Suns are 4-3 on the season, a fairly slow start considering the fact that they are coming off an appearance in the NBA Finals. One factor which has attributed to their slow start is the struggles of Devin Booker. Booker is one of the many players who has...
NBA
chatsports.com

Jason Rowley, President & CEO on behalf of Suns Legacy Partners, LLC

Jason Rowley, President & CEO of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury organizations, released the following response to today’s ESPN article. Jason Rowley, President & CEO on behalf of Suns Legacy Partners, LLC:. "The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury organization vehemently reject the claims made in today’s ESPN article. Our...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikal Bridges
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: Will Mikal Bridges Emerge as a Third Star this Year?

Elite two-way wing play is the recipe for success in the modern NBA. The Phoenix Suns found their guy for that in the 2018 NBA Draft, grooming him organically from that point on. During the 2020-21 NBA season, just his third campaign, Mikal Bridges evolved into an elite role player,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Reports#Financial Literacy#Credit Scores#American#The Nba Finals#The Milwaukee Bucks
NBA

Robert Sarver, Managing Partner, Suns Legacy Partners, LLC

Robert Sarver, Managing Partner, Suns Legacy Partners, LLC:. "I continue to be shocked by the false reporting from Baxter Holmes. While there is so much that is inaccurate and misleading in this story that I hardly know where to begin, let me be clear: The n-word is not part of my vocabulary. I have never called anyone or any group of people the n-word, or referred to anyone or any group of people by that word, either verbally or in writing. I don’t use that word. It is abhorrent and ugly and denigrating and against everything I believe in. The way I lead my personal and professional life makes that clear. Instead of reporting the truth, Holmes’ story is based on misrepresentations from former Suns coach Earl Watson and other unnamed “sources.” Mr. Watson created an unprofessional and toxic atmosphere in our organization. He is clearly not a credible source. Despite hearing from witness after witness that disputed Mr. Watson’s stories, Mr. Holmes completely disregarded the truth here. Now we are in the position of trying to disprove things that did not happen.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Nets star Kyrie Irving is not getting vaccinated

Kyrie Irving has been the face of the anti-vaccine resistance in the NBA. However, it seems the Brooklyn Nets superstar is not against the COVID-19 vaccine after all. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the real reason Irving is not getting vaccinated is because he doesn’t like it that people are getting fired from their jobs due to the mandates in different cities. Per The Athletic’s source, Irving wants to use the platform he has to give a voice to those people who have their livelihoods affected because of the imposed vaccine rules.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Sports
bizjournals

First look at The Block: Nerd Street Gamers’ new North Broad esports campus

Wrapping up on a project well over two years in the making, esports startup Nerd Street Gamers’ Philadelphia headquarters will finally open on Saturday. With 118 gaming computers, nearly two dozen consoles, a tournament stage and production facilities, “The Block'' spans more than 35,000 square feet at the Netrality building on the corner of Broad and Callowhill streets. Nerd Street CEO John Fazio cut the ribbon for the project at a media event on Tuesday.
NFL
bizjournals

Dallas gets new esports team, following Envy Gaming merger deal

After rumors online over the summer, North Texas is set to get a new esports team. Dallas franchise Envy Gaming has merged with esports and entertainment company OpTic Gaming, launching a new Call of Duty League team. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We are building the beginning moments...
DALLAS, TX
bizjournals

Largest Home Depot on West Coast sells for $53 million

The Home Depot Superstore in Anaheim, California, has a new landlord. Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc. has acquired the 205,000-square-foot property located on 18 acres at 1095 Pullman St. on the north side of the 91 freeway in the neighborhood of Anaheim Hills. The store is the largest Home Depot (NYSE:...
ANAHEIM, CA
bizjournals

Exclusive: Seattle-based Rover Inc. adding an office in San Antonio

Seattle-based Rover Group Inc. is expanding to San Antonio with a customer contact center, a company spokesperson confirmed to the Business Journal via email. Rover (Nasdaq: ROVR) is a an online network that connects dog and cat owners with pet sitters, dog walkers and groomers in neighborhoods across U.S., Canada and Europe.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy