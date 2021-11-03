CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Swedish business leaders, diplomats weigh Arizona for business opportunities

By Corina Vanek
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the heels of a Swedish freight technology company’s announcement of its expansion into the United States, business and government advocacy leaders from Sweden were in Phoenix this week for the Swedish-American Chambers of Commerce annual summit. The freight tech company, Einride, has already chosen its initial U.S. offices,...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
pinalcentral.com

Arizona military leaders weigh in on future of U.S. security

TEMPE -- America’s future military will have to be faster, smarter and technologically savvy, possess streamlined procurement and become more nimble if they are to remain a global superpower. That was the consensus of an all-star panel of Arizona military leaders who assembled Friday at the Memorial Union on the...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Europe bolsters pioneering tech rules with help from Haugen

European lawmakers have pioneered efforts to rein in big technology companies and are working to strengthen those rules, putting them ahead of the United States and other parts of world that have been slower to regulate Facebook and other social media giants facing increasing blowback over misinformation and other harmful content that can proliferate on their platforms.While Europe shares Western democratic values with the U.S., none of the big tech companies — Facebook, Twitter, Google — that dominate online life are based on the continent, which some say allowed European officials to make a more clear-eyed assessment of the...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckeye, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
KOLD-TV

U.S. border opening brings business boom to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. border opened to non-essential travelers on Monday, Nov. 8, for the first time in nearly two years. This is expected to bring millions of Mexican consumers to southern Arizona, which would aid in Tucson’s economic recovery following the pandemic. This boost for...
TUCSON, AZ
WLNS

Foreign citizens seek US-approved shots as travel resumes

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — As COVID-19 ravaged Hungary in April, Budapest resident Akos Sipos received his second vaccine dose, believing he was doing the right thing for his own health and to help end the pandemic. But Sipos, 46, soon discovered that the vaccine he received, Russia’s Sputnik V, disqualified him from traveling to a […]
TRAVEL
New Haven Register

Direct EB-5 Capital: A Valuable Opportunity for Business Leaders

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, which allows foreign investors who meet certain requirements to obtain permanent U.S. residency, has been providing U.S. business leaders with a secure source of investment capital since 1990. EB-5 investment funds, which are often available at below-market rates, have been used to support commerce in a wide variety of industries, with many foreign nationals willing to provide EB-5 capital. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which oversees this sector of the investment industry, ensures that EB-5 business owners and investors comply with all applicable requirements. As the founder and managing partner of a leading EB-5 firm, I have helped many people source capital and comply with USCIS regulations.
ECONOMY
azbigmedia.com

Arizona business leaders to watch in 2022: Mike Brown, WaFd Bank

As the promise of 2022 looms on the horizon, most people are anxious to close the books on what is likely the most unsettling year — from the pandemic to politics to supply chain shortages — we will ever experience. Strong leadership has never been more essential than it is today. To share their best leadership practices, Az Business magazine sat down with Arizona business leaders to watch in 2022, including Mike Brown, Arizona regional president for WaFd Bank.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Opportunities#Europe#Swedish#Ge Appliances
azbigmedia.com

Arizona business leaders to watch in 2022: Jim Afinowich, IBG/Fox & Fin

As the promise of 2022 looms on the horizon, most people are anxious to close the books on what is likely the most unsettling year — from the pandemic to politics to supply chain shortages — we will ever experience. Strong leadership has never been more essential than it is today. To share their best leadership practices, Az Business magazine sat down with Arizona business leaders to watch in 2022, including Jim Afinowich, founding principal and designated broker for IBG/Fox & Fin.
ARIZONA STATE
Concord Monitor

Business leaders voice supply chain concerns

MANCHESTER, N.H. – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) joined with local business leaders at the Brown Avenue UPS Distribution Center on Friday morning to discuss ongoing concerns related to the nation’s supply chains and what that means for New Hampshire. The Granite State is not alone when it comes to...
MANCHESTER, NH
Crain's Cleveland Business

Oatey Co. names leader of retail business unit

Plumbing products maker Oatey Co. of Cleveland said it has promoted Nicole Fournier to lead its retail business unit. Fournier, who will have the title of vice president, has nearly 20 years of experience in marketing and sales strategy, Oatey said in a news release. She joined Oatey in 2019 as part of its acquisition of Keeney Manufacturing, where she worked for nearly 15 years.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Inc.com

IP Law that Maximizes Clients' Business Opportunities

Intellectual property (IP) law has a reputation as a hidebound corner of the legal field, but that's not the case for Caldwell Intellectual Property Law. Just like the firm's clients, many of whom are famous for being iconoclasts and innovators, founder and managing member Keegan Caldwell has developed a unique approach to the practice of IP law.
LAW
london.edu

Ten Black business leaders to watch

The President of the Black in Business Club, Tsepo Serakalala, profiles ten Black business leaders to watch. LBS Executive MBA graduate, Ismail, co-founded WorldRemit in 2010 with the hopes of bringing a traditionally offline industry online to help millions of people around the world. Inspired by his own experience in London, sending money back home to Somaliland, Ismail hoped to reduce the risks involved with money transfer. Prior to founding WorldRemit, he was part of the United Nations Remittance Programme, helping African money transfer companies navigate through complicated compliance laws. WorldRemit, also known as Zepz, was the UK’s first black-owned tech “unicorn” and since its founding, the company has grown into a US$5bn fintech platform with over 11 million users across 150 countries. Ismail continues to use his talent and platform to build solutions to problems that affect billions of people across emerging markets, while inspiring the next generation of African tech entrepreneurs.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Growing Denver construction software startup brings on new round of capital

Denver-based construction software company Assignar has brought on a new round of capital aimed at providing liquidity to early investors and its team. The company, which relocated to Denver in 2017 from Australia, raised this $16.5 million round just months after its $20 million Series B in May. The company’s CEO and co-founder Sean McCreanor said this add-on investment was largely driven by investor demand.
SOFTWARE
simpleflying.com

1 Day To Go: US Border Reopening To All Vaccinated Travelers

The day is almost here! On November 8th, the US will open its border to fully vaccinated travelers around the globe, ending 20 months of travel restrictions. The news means the end of the US’ prolonged border closure and brings it in line with other major markets globally. Here’s what you need to know.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy