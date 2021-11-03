Swedish business leaders, diplomats weigh Arizona for business opportunities

The President of the Black in Business Club, Tsepo Serakalala, profiles ten Black business leaders to watch. LBS Executive MBA graduate, Ismail, co-founded WorldRemit in 2010 with the hopes of bringing a traditionally offline industry online to help millions of people around the world. Inspired by his own experience in London, sending money back home to Somaliland, Ismail hoped to reduce the risks involved with money transfer. Prior to founding WorldRemit, he was part of the United Nations Remittance Programme, helping African money transfer companies navigate through complicated compliance laws. WorldRemit, also known as Zepz, was the UK’s first black-owned tech “unicorn” and since its founding, the company has grown into a US$5bn fintech platform with over 11 million users across 150 countries. Ismail continues to use his talent and platform to build solutions to problems that affect billions of people across emerging markets, while inspiring the next generation of African tech entrepreneurs.

