Electronics

Bose QC45 headphones deal at Amazon! Beat Black Friday and save £40 in their first big discount

By Matthew Bolton
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBose's QuietComfort 45 headphones have only been out for a few weeks, during which time they instantly earned high rating in our Bose QC45 review. And now they've received their first discount, with £40 off at Amazon UK!. • Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones | Was £319 | Now £279...

hometheaterreview.com

Bose QuietComfort QC45 Reviews: Evolution, not Revolution

After a five-year reign as one of the most recognizable and popular full-size wireless headphones out there, the Bose QuietComfort 35 series has a successor. The new QuietComfort 45 ($329) aka QC45 sticks to the basic design of the QC35 (2016) and QC35 II (2019), but implements various feature updates, allowing this venerable design to keep up with the times without straying too far from the formula that made it so popular, to begin with: An emphasis on high-performance noise reduction (quiet) and ergonomics plus wearability (comfort).
ELECTRONICS

