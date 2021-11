The Master League Premier Classic has returned to Pokémon Go for a limited time. In this competition, you’ll be fighting against other players in PvP battles, but things will work a little differently in these fights compared to other Master League battles. The Master League Premier Classic allows you to use any Pokémon that does not exceed level 40, so you cannot have used an XL candy on it. In addition, none of the Pokémon can be legendary or mythical Pokémon. You have to use the regular Pokémon, but it can be any that have not been powered up by XL candy. These are the best Pokémon Teams to use for the Master League Premier Classic in Pokémon Go. These battles will be available from November 9 to 22.

