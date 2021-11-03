CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sticking With 'Eternals'

By Mike Poulos
Journal & Topics
 6 days ago

"Eternals" (155 min, Rated PG-13 for some intense sci-fi action sequences, language and some thematic elements). 9 out of 10. It was after seeing "Nomadland," last year's best picture winner, and my favorite film of the year, that I found out that its writer-director, Chloe Zhao, who also wrote and directed...

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi hid their longstanding friendship from Marvel bosses before the director signed on to helm Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi revealed he'd known Hemsworth for some time before being hired to direct the 2017 film in a new behind-the-scenes book titled The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry, according to Insider.
Despite Global Box Office Glory & $71M Domestic Debut, Why 'Eternals' Is A Wake-Up Call For MCU; Sizing Up 'Red Notice' Box Office

Sunday AM: Disney was able to keep Eternals intact throughout the weekend hitting a $71M opening amid mediocre audience exits, and the worst reviews of all-time for an MCU title. But know that when this film first landed on tracking four weeks ago, many had it in the $80M-$85M three-day range. Of those attending in the U.S., 46% told Screen Engine/Comscore’s PostTrak that they went to Eternals because it’s part of a franchise they love, while 44% said the genre/type of movie, 32% the storyline and 28% because of the ensemble cast. All in worldwide, Eternals counts $161.7M. That’s the 2nd best opening for a...
Box Office: 'Eternals' Reigns Supreme With $71 Million Debut

“Eternals” soared to the top of the weekend box office chart, buoyed by mania for all things Marvel. But its $71 million debut fell just shy of more bullish projections, which had the superhero film debuting to $75 million to $80 million. That’s a sign, perhaps, that the iffy reviews muted “Eternals'” results or a signal that the underlying intellectual property, the story of a group of god-like extraterrestrials, didn’t have the resonance of other comic book adaptations. Marvel has successfully introduced lesser-known heroes, such as the Guardians of the Galaxy, to movie fans and spawned successful franchises with them,...
Eternals: Who is the Most Powerful Eternal?

Cosmic beings with powers greater than imagined, whon amore the Eternals is the most powerful?. Coming from a cosmic race of beings, the Eternals are god-like. They have powers they commonly share like flight, strength, speed, and teleportation but with these, some of them remain to be more powerful than others begging the question of who is the most powerful Eternal?
Preview This! 'Eternals'

An unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, an ancient band of aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, to come out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s greatest enemy, the Deviants. Eternals Website. What to Watch For: The film is based on a series...
Moviegoer: Eternals

Marvel’s newest phase stumbles under the weight of its own lore. The Celestials are giant galactic beings that manage the ebb and flow of life. They create and destroy planets as part of their cosmic plans. When they created Earth and humanity, the Celestials were invested in their little experiment. The only problem were the deviants—iridescent demons that hunted the humans, stifling their development.
Movie Review: The Eternals: An Eternity Of Exposition

Marvel’s The Eternals was set to be a big moneymaker for the studio. Yet with the constant flood of negative reviews and word of mouth the film may not do as well as originally projected. What caused such a sudden turn? Well I sat down at my local theater to see for myself and oh boy do I have things to say.
Taika Waititi to adapt 'The Incal' comics for big screen

Taika Waititi will direct the first big-screen adaptation of best-selling and highly influential sci-fi comic book series "The Incal." The New Zealander -- who directed Marvel superhero hit "Thor: Ragnarok" and won an Oscar for his "Jojo Rabbit" screenplay -- will also co-write the movie, said publisher Humanoids Associates. Waititi said he was "stunned to be given the opportunity" to bring the creation of cult Franco-Chilean comics writer Alejandro Jodorowsky and French artist Moebius to life. "The Incal" has sold millions of copies around the world since its debut in the late 1970s, and is one of the highest-selling sci-fi graphic novels in history.
'Eternals' Didn't Dazzle at the Box Office, but Marvel Shouldn't Be Worried

Disney’s superhero adventure “Eternals” debuted to $71 million at the domestic box office, a tally that would typically be labeled a “disappointment” in the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel movies rarely miss at the box office; all 26 movies have opened at No. 1 in North America and many recent installments (pre-pandemic, of course) have ultimately glided by the $1 billion mark globally with ease. Box office observers and comic book super-fans have come to expect the franchise’s entries to generate more than $100 million in their opening weekends. Anything less, by Marvel standards, tends to be classified as a misstep. In...
'Eternals' Writers Wish for a Disney+ Prequel

[This story contains spoilers for Eternals.] For screenwriters Ryan and Kaz Firpo, the past few years have been a universe-shaking journey. First, the writers penned a post-World War II spec script called Ruin that got them a manager and dozens of meetings around Hollywood, including at Marvel Studios. Six months later, Ruin had been voted into the top spot on the Black List, and Marvel’s Nate Moore called them back in to pitch Eternals. After winning the coveted job, the Firpos spent months locked away in a windowless room at Marvel headquarters in Burbank, working closely with Moore. Chloé Zhao eventually boarded as...
Marvel's New Hulk Series Gets Trailer, Releases THIS Month

While fans anxiously await the arrival of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk series, another new outing for the Green Avenger comes in the form of Marvel Comics’ follow-up to IMMORTAL HULK. Following a trailer release, the new series is set to “reinvent the Hulk”. Dr. Bruce Banner AKA Hulk first appeared in...
Chris Hemsworth & Natalie Portman Hold Hands On The Set Of 'Thor 4' — See New Photos

‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman were spotted getting close on the set of the new film, exciting fans for the story to come. Chris Hemsworth, 38, and Natalie Portman, 40, got close and personal on the set of the latest Thor installment, Thor: Love & Thunder. In the recently leaked photos, the on-screen couple are seen holding hands as they settled into their respective roles as Thor and Jane Foster. The film, directed by Taika Watiti, 46, is a direct sequel to Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Thor: Ragnarok. Taika co-wrote the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and will reprise his role as Korg.
Halle Berry on Why Lena Waithe Told Her Not to Make Her Directing Debut With 'Bruised': 'She Was Scared For Me'

Lena Waithe admitted at last night’s 27th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event that she tried to convince Halle Berry not to make her directorial debut with the upcoming feature “Bruised” because she was worried that the Oscar winner was taking on too much at once. “I told her to think long and hard about it before she made that decision,” Waithe said while presenting Berry with her Elle honor. “When she came back to me a few weeks later, she told me she understood why I was scared — because I love her and I wanted to protect her....
'Last Night In Soho' Tough To Grasp

“Last Night in Soho” (116 min, Rated R for scenes of strong violence and horror, sexual content, some drug use, and language). 5 out of 10. At this stage with 10 films under his belt, and some TV work, writer-director Edgar Wright should know exactly what he wants in his films — and he’s been all over the map with films like “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” and “Baby Driver,” — you’d think his highly anticipated “Last Night in Soho” would have more clarity. Though many aspects of this time-hopping psychological thriller/horror film blends some genuinely compelling moments, in the end, I just couldn’t nail down the point or points of the story. You could call it unfocused between converging genres as an exercise (in futility?) that doesn’t deliver a definitive purpose to Wright’s wild imagination.
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Official Poster Teases Doc Ock, Green Goblin & More

Sony has dropped the first official poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home, lighting up the web with several clues lurking in the background for the upcoming follow-up to 2019’s $1.13B global grosser, Spider-Man: Far From Home. Check out a snapshot above and the full poster below. And as the official Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter feed suggests: Go ahead, zoom in on those details. Anticipation is sky-high on the latest installment that sees Tom Holland reprise his role as the friendly neighborhood webslinger. When the first trailer dropped in August, it racked up an-all time record of 355.5M views worldwide in...
Famous '50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
Fans of Robin Williams Are Stunned by Jamie Costa's Portrayal of Him

The tragic death of Robin Williams in 2014 left an undeniable void in Hollywood and in the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. Ever since his passing, family, friends, and patrons of his films have honored his remarkable life in countless ways. However, for some, there has been a lingering question regarding who would be up to snuff when it came time to play the role of the late great actor if a film about his life were to be made.
Malala Is Married – See The First Photos From Her Wedding

Congratulations are in order for former British Vogue cover star Malala Yousafzai, who has confirmed in an Instagram post that she is married. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
See the cast of Yellowstone and their real-life families

Kevin Costner leads the series as family man John Dutton, who heads up the Yellowstone Ranch. In real life, Kevin is something of a family man himself and is both a father and a grandfather! The 66-year-old has been married twice over his lifetime. He got hitched for the first time in 1975 when he was still in college to fellow student Cindy Silva. While together, they welcomed three children: daughters Annie and Lily and son Joe. All three are now in their thirties and have children of their own.
