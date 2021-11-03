CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainbow Six Siege Reveals New Operator Thorn; Operation High Calibre Teased

By Giuseppe Nelva
Twinfinite
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Ubisoft teased a new operation for its popular squad tactical shooter Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and revealed its new operator. The operator is named Thorn, and from the roadmap, we know she hails from Ireland. We also know she’s a defender. She’ll be at the center of the new...

twinfinite.net

