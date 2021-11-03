CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri’s young children now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Children ages 5 to 11 now are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Missouri, the state health department announced Wednesday.

Missouri adopted the same recommendations for pediatric vaccination as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which gave the final go-ahead Tuesday.

Missouri has 116,100 initial doses of Pfizer’s pediatric coronavirus vaccine, health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox said. That’s enough for roughly 22% of the state’s more than 533,000 newly eligible children.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Donald Kauerauf in a statement said while it’s less common for COVID-19 to severely sicken children, they can unknowingly spread the virus to high-risk groups.

He urged parents to talk to their pediatrician or another trusted doctor about vaccinating their children.

“It is important to make an informed decision based on factual, scientific information, not what is available in a social media feed,” Kauerauf said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Federal judge rejects Trump effort to block Jan. 6 docs

A federal judge has denied former President Trump ’s lawsuit that seeks to block the National Archives from handing over documents to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, prompting the former president to quickly appeal the ruling. Trump sued the committee last month in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Aaron Rodgers says he takes 'full responsibility' for people feeling 'misled' by comments on Covid vaccine

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, sidelined by Covid-19, acknowledged Tuesday that he "misled some people" about his vaccination status. In an explosive interview last week on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM, Rodgers confirmed that he is unvaccinated, claimed that he is allergic to vaccines and that he has taken ivermectin, said he is the victim of a “woke mob” and acknowledged that he has been seeking Covid-19 advice from podcaster Joe Rogan.
NFL
The Hill

Brian Williams to leave NBC News after 28 years

MSNBC host and former "Nightly News" anchor Brian Williams will leave NBC News in December after 28 years at the network, he announced Tuesday. Williams, who has helmed MSNBC's 11 p.m. show “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams” for the past five years, said he is stepping away from the network at the completion of his contract.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
The Hill

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize booster shot for all adults

Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday said they had asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize booster shots of their COVID-19 vaccine for all adults 18 and over, seeking to broaden who is eligible for a third shot. The move comes as part of a long-running debate among experts...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Ap
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

643K+
Followers
344K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy