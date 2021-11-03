‘Last Night In Soho’ Tough To Grasp

A medley of pitch-perfect homage to 1960s London, a compelling psychological thriller, a sweet if superficial love story, a tingling murder mystery, intriguing time-travel crime drama, and an only serviceable slasher flick, Last Night in Soho bears the hallmarks of director Edgar Wright’s particular passions, including a fascination with genre cinema and impeccably curated, period-appropriate needle-drops. (Among the soundtrack highlights: tracks by Sandie Shaw and Cilla Black, the latter of whom is ably impersonated on camera by Beth Singh. Black’s 1964 hit “You’re My World” reveals itself, surprisingly, to have a creepily obsessive subtext, with opening strings that could have been lifted from the shower scene in Psycho.)
