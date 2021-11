“Blue Bloods” fans said goodbye to star Lauren Patten’s character Officer Rachel Witten. She exited the show (for now) during last Friday’s episode. Why did Witten have to go? Primarily, because Patten had to. The actress is also heavily involved in Broadway, even recently winning a Tony Award. Patten won the award for her performance in “Jagged Little Pill,” which is returning to theaters soon. Now that theaters are reopening, Patten will have many more shows to perform and less time to spend filming “Blue Bloods.”

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO