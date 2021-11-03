Woman arrested in attempted murder-for-hire plot

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A central Mississippi woman has been arrested for her involvement in an attempted murder-for-hire plot.

Jessica Leeann Sledge, 39, of Pelahatchie, is charged with the use of interstate commerce facility in the commission of murder-for-hire, Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced Wednesday in a press release. It was unclear if Sledge is being represented by a lawyer.

Court documents allege that between September 2021 and Nov. 1, Sledge tried to hire a hitman on the internet with the intent to hire an assassin to murder someone in Mississippi. Unknown to Sledge, the “hitman” she hired to commit murder was an FBI Special Agent. The intended victim was unharmed.

Sledge was scheduled to appear in federal court in Jackson later Wednesday. If convicted, she will face up to 10 years in federal prison.