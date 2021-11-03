Connecting Youth to Public Service Careers

Over 4,000 young people from 37 high schools and middle schools across the Kansas City region are expected to attend the first-ever virtual Public Service Career Expo on Nov. 3 and 4. More than 50 presenters from a variety of public sector fields will introduce students to careers projected to be in high demand over the next 10 years.

Sponsored by 17 counties and municipalities from across the region and supported by The Volcker Alliance’s Government-to-University (G2U) Initiative and The DeBruce Foundation, the expo will feature 40 live breakout sessions and locally produced, professional videos showcasing each career field. The event will allow presenters to answer questions from students in real time.

As part of the event, speakers will introduce students to the Agile Work Profiler, an online career survey from The DeBruce Foundation designed to help individuals discover their strengths and interests related to work.

“This free tool helps impact youth who have yet to decide on a career path or don’t know where to start,” said Robin Smith, senior director of The DeBruce Foundation. “It only takes 10 minutes to complete and helps individuals expand their options, rather than be limited to a narrow few.”

The 10 public service career fields to be featured in the expo include: community development, corrections, courts and legal, fire and emergency management services, human services, information technology, law enforcement, parks and recreation, public administration, and public works. Information on more than 75 internships, job shadow and volunteer opportunities will be available to students who want to learn more and gain hands-on experience.

"The Career Expo is a great opportunity to create awareness of public service careers among students in the Kansas City region,” said Peter Morrissey, associate director for The Volcker Alliance. “We are thrilled our G2U partners are working on strengthening the talent pipeline into government in this way.”

A list of participating schools is below. More information about the expo is available online at CareerExpoKC.org.

Lead sponsors of the event include the city of Kansas City, Missouri; Jackson County, Missouri; Johnson County, Kansas; and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas. Additional event sponsors include WaterOne, the cities of Gladstone, Grandview, Independence, Liberty, North Kansas City and Riverside in Missouri, and the cities of Merriam, Leawood, Lenexa, Olathe, Prairie Village and Shawnee in Kansas.

Participating schools:

Acadamie Lafayette, Kansas City, Missouri

Accelerated Schools, Overland Park, Kansas

Allen Village School, Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Middle School, Kansas City, Kansas

Basehor-Linwood High School, Basehor, Kansas

Belton School District, Belton, Missouri

Fort Osage Career and Technology Center, Independence, Missouri

Carl B. Bruce Middle School, Kansas City, Kansas

Center High School, Kansas City, Missouri

Central Middle School, Kansas City, Kansas

Civic Leadership Academy, Olathe, Kansas

Classical Conversations, Warrensburg, Missouri

Clinton County R-III School District, Plattsburg, Missouri

Crossroads Preparatory Academy, Kansas City, Missouri

Diploma+, Kansas City, Kansas

Eisenhower Middle School, Kansas City, Kansas

F. L. Schlagle, Kansas City, Kansas

Grandview High School, Grandview, Missouri

Independence School District, Independence, Missouri

Kearney Middle School, Kearney, Missouri

Liberty High School, Liberty, Missouri

Missouri City School District #56, Missouri City, Missouri

Monticello Trails Middle School, Shawnee, Kansas

Monticello Trails Middle School Explorers, Shawnee, Kansas

North Kansas City High School Alternative Program, North Kansas City, Missouri

Northeast High, Kansas City, Missouri

Olathe East High School, Olathe, Kansas

Osawatomie School District #367, Osawatomie, Kansas

Plattsburg High School, Plattsburg, Missouri

Public School District #500, Kansas City, Kansas

Rosedale Middle School, Kansas City, Kansas

Shawnee Mission Northwest High School, Shawnee, Kansas

Shawnee Mission South High School, Shawnee, Kansas

Shawnee Mission West High School, Shawnee, Kansas

Summit Technology Academy, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Sumner Academy of Arts and Science, Kansas City, Kansas

Turner High School, Kansas City, Kansas

About The Volcker Alliance

The Volcker Alliance advances effective management of government to achieve results that matter to citizens. The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization was inspired by the legendary public service of founder, Paul A. Volcker, former Chairman of the Federal Reserve, and his vision of a public sector workforce with the experience, preparation, and commitment to ensure that government is accountable and delivers with excellence. Visit volckeralliance.org to learn more.

About The DeBruce Foundation

The mission of The DeBruce Foundation is to expand pathways to economic growth and opportunity. The Foundation helps individuals unlock their potential and find new career pathways and provides tools at no cost. By developing solutions such as the Agile Work Profiler, they can change how people pursue careers. By partnering strategically, The DeBruce Foundation aims to increase experiences and exposure to widen career opportunities. Learn more at www.DeBruce.org.

Media Contacts

Amiee Wenson, Local Government Services Manager, awenson@marc.org, 816-701-8306

Catherine Couch, Public Affairs Coordinator, ccouch@marc.org, 816-701-8389