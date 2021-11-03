CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecting Youth to Public Service Careers

Over 4,000 young people from 37 high schools and middle schools across the Kansas City region are expected to attend the first-ever virtual Public Service Career Expo on Nov. 3 and 4. More than 50 presenters from a variety of public sector fields will introduce students to careers projected to be in high demand over the next 10 years.

Sponsored by 17 counties and municipalities from across the region and supported by The Volcker Alliance’s Government-to-University (G2U) Initiative and The DeBruce Foundation, the expo will feature 40 live breakout sessions and locally produced, professional videos showcasing each career field. The event will allow presenters to answer questions from students in real time.

As part of the event, speakers will introduce students to the Agile Work Profiler, an online career survey from The DeBruce Foundation designed to help individuals discover their strengths and interests related to work.

“This free tool helps impact youth who have yet to decide on a career path or don’t know where to start,” said Robin Smith, senior director of The DeBruce Foundation. “It only takes 10 minutes to complete and helps individuals expand their options, rather than be limited to a narrow few.”

The 10 public service career fields to be featured in the expo include: community development, corrections, courts and legal, fire and emergency management services, human services, information technology, law enforcement, parks and recreation, public administration, and public works. Information on more than 75 internships, job shadow and volunteer opportunities will be available to students who want to learn more and gain hands-on experience.

"The Career Expo is a great opportunity to create awareness of public service careers among students in the Kansas City region,” said Peter Morrissey, associate director for The Volcker Alliance. “We are thrilled our G2U partners are working on strengthening the talent pipeline into government in this way.”

A list of participating schools is below. More information about the expo is available online at CareerExpoKC.org.

Lead sponsors of the event include the city of Kansas City, Missouri; Jackson County, Missouri; Johnson County, Kansas; and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas. Additional event sponsors include WaterOne, the cities of Gladstone, Grandview, Independence, Liberty, North Kansas City and Riverside in Missouri, and the cities of Merriam, Leawood, Lenexa, Olathe, Prairie Village and Shawnee in Kansas.

Participating schools:

  • Acadamie Lafayette, Kansas City, Missouri
  • Accelerated Schools, Overland Park, Kansas
  • Allen Village School, Kansas City, Missouri
  • Arrowhead Middle School, Kansas City, Kansas
  • Basehor-Linwood High School, Basehor, Kansas
  • Belton School District, Belton, Missouri
  • Fort Osage Career and Technology Center, Independence, Missouri
  • Carl B. Bruce Middle School, Kansas City, Kansas
  • Center High School, Kansas City, Missouri
  • Central Middle School, Kansas City, Kansas
  • Civic Leadership Academy, Olathe, Kansas
  • Classical Conversations, Warrensburg, Missouri
  • Clinton County R-III School District, Plattsburg, Missouri
  • Crossroads Preparatory Academy, Kansas City, Missouri
  • Diploma+, Kansas City, Kansas
  • Eisenhower Middle School, Kansas City, Kansas
  • F. L. Schlagle, Kansas City, Kansas
  • Grandview High School, Grandview, Missouri
  • Independence School District, Independence, Missouri
  • Kearney Middle School, Kearney, Missouri
  • Liberty High School, Liberty, Missouri
  • Missouri City School District #56, Missouri City, Missouri
  • Monticello Trails Middle School, Shawnee, Kansas
  • Monticello Trails Middle School Explorers, Shawnee, Kansas
  • North Kansas City High School Alternative Program, North Kansas City, Missouri
  • Northeast High, Kansas City, Missouri
  • Olathe East High School, Olathe, Kansas
  • Osawatomie School District #367, Osawatomie, Kansas
  • Plattsburg High School, Plattsburg, Missouri
  • Public School District #500, Kansas City, Kansas
  • Rosedale Middle School, Kansas City, Kansas
  • Shawnee Mission Northwest High School, Shawnee, Kansas
  • Shawnee Mission South High School, Shawnee, Kansas
  • Shawnee Mission West High School, Shawnee, Kansas
  • Summit Technology Academy, Lee’s Summit, Missouri
  • Sumner Academy of Arts and Science, Kansas City, Kansas
  • Turner High School, Kansas City, Kansas

About The Volcker Alliance

The Volcker Alliance advances effective management of government to achieve results that matter to citizens. The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization was inspired by the legendary public service of founder, Paul A. Volcker, former Chairman of the Federal Reserve, and his vision of a public sector workforce with the experience, preparation, and commitment to ensure that government is accountable and delivers with excellence. Visit volckeralliance.org to learn more.

About The DeBruce Foundation

The mission of The DeBruce Foundation is to expand pathways to economic growth and opportunity. The Foundation helps individuals unlock their potential and find new career pathways and provides tools at no cost. By developing solutions such as the Agile Work Profiler, they can change how people pursue careers. By partnering strategically, The DeBruce Foundation aims to increase experiences and exposure to widen career opportunities. Learn more at www.DeBruce.org.

Media Contacts

Amiee Wenson, Local Government Services Manager, awenson@marc.org, 816-701-8306

Catherine Couch, Public Affairs Coordinator, ccouch@marc.org, 816-701-8389

Kansas City, abbreviated as "KCK", is the third-largest city in the State of Kansas, the county seat of Wyandotte County, and the third-largest city of the Kansas City metropolitan area.

