Watch Diogo Jota Score Liverpool's Opening Goal Against Atletico Madrid Thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold's Assist

Diogo Jota has opened the scoring for Liverpool against Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

Liverpool have been on the front foot from kick-off and they have got their reward thanks to a well worked goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and his magic right foot found Diogo Jota as free as a bird in the box.

With Trent's beautiful ball, all Jota had to do was make contact with it, which he did.

The ball from Trent was better than the goal. There's not many players in world football who could produce that delivery.

Watch Diogo Jota's goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Nat Phillips, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Tyler Morton, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Roberto Firmino

Team News

Liverpool make five changes to the team that drew 2-2 against Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.

Fabinho returns from injury to bolster the midfield in place of Curtis Jones. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also recalled to replace the injured Naby Keita.

Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota also return to the starting XI. Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson and Roberto Firmino drop to the bench.

Keita, James Milner and Harvey Elliott are all missing through injury.

Atletico Madrid Starting XI

Jan Oblak, Felipe, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Rodrigo de Paul, Koke, Yannick Carrasco, Angel Correa, Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

Atletico Madrid Subs

Benjamin Lecomte, Alejandro Iturbe, Renan Lodi, Hector Herrera, Sime Vrsaljko, Carlos Martin, Matheus Cunha, Javi Serrano, Fran Gonzalez

