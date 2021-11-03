CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Diogo Jota Score Liverpool's Opening Goal Against Atletico Madrid Thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold's Assist

By Charlie Webb
 6 days ago

Diogo Jota has opened the scoring for Liverpool against Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

Liverpool have been on the front foot from kick-off and they have got their reward thanks to a well worked goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and his magic right foot found Diogo Jota as free as a bird in the box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VRpF7_0clii4t500
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Becker Discusses Mohamed Salah's Chances of Winning Ballon D'Or

PSG Superstar Lionel Messi's Champions League Claim About Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Bayern, Atletico, Chelsea

With Trent's beautiful ball, all Jota had to do was make contact with it, which he did.

The ball from Trent was better than the goal. There's not many players in world football who could produce that delivery.

Watch Diogo Jota's goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Nat Phillips, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Tyler Morton, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Roberto Firmino

Team News

Liverpool make five changes to the team that drew 2-2 against Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.

Fabinho returns from injury to bolster the midfield in place of Curtis Jones. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also recalled to replace the injured Naby Keita.

Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota also return to the starting XI. Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson and Roberto Firmino drop to the bench.

Keita, James Milner and Harvey Elliott are all missing through injury.

Atletico Madrid Starting XI

Jan Oblak, Felipe, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Rodrigo de Paul, Koke, Yannick Carrasco, Angel Correa, Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

Atletico Madrid Subs

Benjamin Lecomte, Alejandro Iturbe, Renan Lodi, Hector Herrera, Sime Vrsaljko, Carlos Martin, Matheus Cunha, Javi Serrano, Fran Gonzalez

Read More Liverpool Coverage

SkySports

Champions League hits and misses: Trent Alexander-Arnold hits Atletico Madrid with his special delivery; Man City find their mojo?

Tremendous Trent delivers as Liverpool bulldoze Group B. If Mohamed Salah doesn't get you, then Trent Alexander-Arnold will. Is there a more deadly partnership down a right flank in world football than those two? It's enough to give opposition left-backs sleepless nights. West Ham's Aaron Cresswell is the next man tasked with stopping them on Super Sunday and Liverpool's win over Atletico Madrid will have been gruesome viewing for the Hammers defender.
TrustedReviews

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live online and on TV

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League live on TV and online. Here’s how to watch the big game at Anfield. These two sides have been at each other’s throats for the last few years, and last time out in Madrid last month was no different. Liverpool emerged with a 3-2 win in a pulsating and contentious tie, after Atleti came from 2-0 down to tie the scores at half time.
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Victory Over Atletico Madrid

There’s something mundane and numb about the routine. You probably feel this most days while doing tasks at work or in your life you’ve done a thousand times before. Liverpool won 2-0 tonight against the Spanish champions, Atletico Madrid. It was routine and mundane. From the first minute Liverpool were the better team and Atletico hardly had much to offer tonight, and that was before the wild red card. The Reds made the best team in Spain from last year look like a routine outing.
