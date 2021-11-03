The Chevy Beast Looks Incredible At SEMA

Chevy's back at the SEMA show for 2021, and it's bringing an iconic car along for the ride, with help from Cagnazzi Racing and Motor Trend. Meet Project X, a 1957 Chevy Bel Air with its internal-combustion engine heart swapped out in favor of a battery-electric powertrain. This isn't just some '57 Chevy the three groups found in a scrap heap, though. It's actually been a test bed for various technologies for decades. The electric powertrain is just the latest change to Project X, as it serves as Hot Rod Magazine's rolling laboratory of sorts.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO