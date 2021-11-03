CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Hubble Space Telescope Woes Reappear

By Shane McGlaun
Legit Reviews
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA has confirmed that the Hubble Space Telescope is again in safe mode. This time, it doesn’t appear to be the same issue that forced Hubble into safe mode weeks back. According to the statement from NASA, the issue...

www.legitreviews.com

Comments / 0

Daily Beast

See the Jaw-Dropping First Photos Taken By NASA’s Newest Earth-Observing Satellite

NASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spacecraft#Synchronization
The Independent

New NASA satellite sends back its first images of a warming planet

NASA’s newest satellite, Landsat 9, has started taking pictures of the Earth.In collaboration with the US Geological Survey, the space agency launched Landsat in September to take thermal and infrared images of the planet, tracking the effects of climate change in unprecedented detail.“Landsat 9’s first images capture critical observations about our changing planet and will advance this joint mission of NASA and the US Geological Survey that provides critical data about Earth’s landscapes and coastlines seen from space,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.“This program has the proven power to not only improve lives but also save lives....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

NASA warns that massive asteroid is headed towards Earth – but there’s no need to panic

An asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower is heading for Earth in December, according to NASA.But there is no need to panic, as the US space agency’s asteroid tracker says that “potentially hazardous” rock will only pass within 2.4m miles of Earth on 11 December.Although the 330m wide asteroid, which is named “4660 Nereus”, is unlikely to pose any threat, it is predicted to make 12 more close passes in the coming decades.The closest approach the egg-shaped asteroid will make is predicted to be 14 February, 2060, when it will be just under 745,645 miles away.For comparison, the...
ASTRONOMY
AFP

NASA pushes back crewed Moon landing to 2025 or later

The United States will send a crewed mission to the Moon "no earlier than 2025," NASA chief Bill Nelson told reporters on Tuesday, officially pushing back the launch by at least a year. "It's the position of NASA, and I believe the United States government, that we want to be there first back on the Moon after half a century."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Four station astronauts catch ride with SpaceX back home

Four astronauts in orbit since spring headed back to Earth on Monday, aiming for a late night splashdown off the Florida coast.The undocking of their SpaceX capsule from the International Space Station also paved the way for a launch of their four replacements as early as Wednesday night. The newcomers were scheduled to launch first, but NASA switched the order because of bad weather and an astronaut's undisclosed medical condition. The welcoming duties will now fall to the lone American and two Russians left behind at the space station.NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japan s Akihiko Hoshide...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

ISS astronauts return to earth in SpaceX craft

A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts back to Earth after a busy six months on the International Space Station landed Monday off the coast of Florida, a NASA live broadcast showed. Slowed by the Earth's atmosphere, as well as four huge parachutes, the Dragon capsule was able to withstand the dizzying descent thanks to its heat shield. It landed in the Gulf of Mexico at 10:33 pm US Eastern Time (0333 GMT Tuesday), marking the end of the "Crew-2" mission. A boat will retrieve the capsule, and the astronauts on board will be brought back to land via helicopter.
PENSACOLA, FL
sciencealert.com

NASA's Juno Peered Beneath Jupiter's Clouds, And It's More Hectic Than They Thought

Many papers are usually released at once for big space exploration missions. Usually, that happens when an entire batch of data has been analyzed. The most recent set of papers is from Juno's explorations of Jupiter's atmosphere. With this data dump, scientists now have the first 3D map of the atmosphere of the Solar System's largest planet.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Hubble telescope team gets one science instrument running again, continues troubleshooting glitch

The Hubble Space Telescope appears to be bouncing back from its latest glitch. Late last month, the famous scope suffered a problem with the synchronization of its internal communications, sending all five of its science instruments into a protective "safe mode." The Hubble team has been troubleshooting the issue ever since, and it just notched a big success.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

SpaceX splashdown: Astronauts return home from six-month ISS mission

New York (CNN Business) — Four astronauts splashed down off the coast of Florida aboard their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, capping off their six-month stay in space. Their journey kicked off Monday just after 2 pm ET when the astronauts strapped into the Crew Dragon capsule, which had remained attached to the International Space Station since it arrived with the crew in April. The spacecraft spent nearly nine hours slowly maneuvering through orbit, approaching the thick inner layer of Earth's atmosphere before the Crew Dragon lit up its thrusters to safely slice into the air, deploy parachutes and splash down in the Gulf of Mexico around 10:30 pm Monday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

Poor ISS Astronauts Will Return Home in Diapers as SpaceX's Toilet Keeps Leaking Pee

After almost 200 days in space, four astronauts are returning to Earth this week from the International Space Station (ISS). The only problem? The eight-or-so-hour mission will be toilet-less after the SpaceX Dragon capsule toilet was found to leak pee after use. "Spaceflight is full of lots of little challenges," NASA astronaut Megan McArthur said during a news conference from orbit as reported by AP. "This is just one more that we'll encounter and take care of in our mission. So we're not too worried about it." Toilets on the ISS and other spacecraft are notoriously tricky, with a suction funnel for pee and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fast Company

Don’t panic, but NASA is gearing up to defend our planet against catastrophic asteroids

Later in November, NASA will launch its first major test of humankind’s planetary defenses. A cube-shaped spacecraft will begin a 10-month journey across the universe, fated to meet with orbiting double asteroids Dimorphos and Didymos 7 million miles from Earth. The voyager will collide with Dimorphos, the smaller of the two celestial bodies, at a speed of 15,000 miles per hour. And if all goes well, the resulting crash—calculated to astronomical precision—will deflect Dimorphos’ orbit by roughly 1%.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
fox40jackson.com

NASA’s Hubble Telescope in safe mode again

National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Hubble Space Telescope is in safe mode yet again. A release from the agency explained it was continuing to look into why the iconic space-based observatory, named in honor of the trailblazing astronomer Edwin Hubble, recently went into the configuration and suspended science operations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

