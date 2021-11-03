Hubble Space Telescope Woes Reappear

After almost 200 days in space, four astronauts are returning to Earth this week from the International Space Station (ISS). The only problem? The eight-or-so-hour mission will be toilet-less after the SpaceX Dragon capsule toilet was found to leak pee after use. "Spaceflight is full of lots of little challenges," NASA astronaut Megan McArthur said during a news conference from orbit as reported by AP. "This is just one more that we'll encounter and take care of in our mission. So we're not too worried about it." Toilets on the ISS and other spacecraft are notoriously tricky, with a suction funnel for pee and...

