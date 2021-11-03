Sen. Cruz, Rep. Davidson Introduce the Capital Gains Inflation Relief Act

Files brief in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, a case seen as a follow-on to Colorado’s famous Masterpiece Cakeshop case. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today led a bicameral amicus brief with his Republican colleagues in the case of 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, calling for the Supreme Court to review a circuit court decision that prohibits a Colorado business owner from exercising her free speech and religious liberty rights. The petitioner, Lorie Smith, runs the website design company 303 Creative and cannot provide custom services for same-sex weddings without violating her Christian faith. Under the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA), however, she must not only provide these custom services, she is not even allowed to explain her disagreement. The Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the Colorado Civil Rights Commission that the state can compel Ms. Smith’s creative speech—a decision that is wrong and should be reviewed by the Supreme Court. This case is a follow-on to Masterpiece Cakeshop, another Colorado case in which Sen. Cruz led an amicus brief for in 2018, which supported Masterpiece Cakeshop’s owner, Jack Phillips, as he argued that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission violated his constitutional rights by acting with hostility to his religious faith.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 15 DAYS AGO