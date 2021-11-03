CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen. Cruz, Rep. Davidson Introduce the Capital Gains Inflation Relief Act

Texas Politics Digest
Texas Politics Digest
 9 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) today introduced the Capital Gains Inflation Relief Act, legislation to ensure an individual’s cost basis in a capital asset receives the same fair and equitable treatment as other areas of the tax code by indexing the basis for...

www.cruz.senate.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Mirror

U.S. House Democrats to introduce censure of Paul Gosar over violent video

Nearly 30 Democratic U.S. House members plan to introduce a resolution censuring their Arizona Republican colleague Rep. Paul Gosar for social media posts that depicted him killing New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. On Sunday, Gosar tweeted from both his official and personal accounts and posted on Instagram a video showing an anime sequence with […] The post U.S. House Democrats to introduce censure of Paul Gosar over violent video appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Texas Politics Digest

Sen. Cruz to America’s Veterans: ‘Your Sacrifices Have Made This Country Great, and We Owe You an Immeasurable Debt of Gratitude’

HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following video and statement in commemoration of Veterans Day:. “This Veterans Day, we pause to honor the sacrifices made by millions of Americans in uniform on behalf of this great nation. We thank our veterans for risking their lives to defend our nation as a beacon for freedom for all. America’s veterans gave so completely, whether in combat operations and in far off war zones, or missing cherished family moments throughout the years in order to serve. To our veterans, we say: thank you. Your sacrifices have made this country great, and we owe you an immeasurable debt of gratitude. God bless you and your families. And may God continue to bless the United States of America.”
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Warren Davidson
Texas Politics Digest

Sens. Cruz, Risch, Colleagues Introduce NDAA Amendment to Block Nord Stream 2

HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, introduced an amendment to the FY2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to stop the Nord Stream 2 (NS2) pipeline project. The amendment imposes mandatory sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the Kremlin-owned company in charge of Putin’s malign pipeline project.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Texas Politics Digest

Sens. Cruz, Thune, Colleagues Urge USDA to Reverse Decision to Include So-Called “Net Neutrality” Commitments in ReConnect Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Thune (R-S.D.), members of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, today sent a letter with several of their Republican colleagues to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack urging the agency to avoid imposing any unnecessary “net neutrality” restrictions on broadband providers, which would threaten future investments in broadband infrastructure. Co-signers of the letter include Sens. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Dan Sullivan (R-Ala.), and Todd Young (R-Ind.).
WASHINGTON, DC
expressnews.com

Sen. Ted Cruz files bill to block COVID vaccine mandates for kids

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is pushing legislation that would block schools from requiring students to get COVID vaccines. The Texas Republican filed a bill this week that would prohibit the federal government or any entity at the federal, state or local level that receives federal funding, including school districts, from requiring COVID-19 vaccines for minors. The legislation comes as the Food and Drug Administration has authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hazard-herald.com

Cruz introduces bill prohibiting vaccine mandate for minors

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, introduced legislation that would prohibit the federal government and any entity at the federal, state and local level that receives federal funding, including school districts, from requiring COVID-19 vaccines for minors. “Parents should have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Capital Gains Tax#Treasury Department#Americans#Senate
Texas Politics Digest

Sen. Cruz Leads Colleagues in Letter Urging President Biden to Take Necessary Steps to Ease Energy Prices Before Winter

‘There are several immediate and reasonable actions your Administration can take to increase natural gas supplies and ease prices – without sacrificing safety or environmental stewardship’. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and 18 of his Senate colleagues this week sent a letter to President Biden describing the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Texas Politics Digest

Sens. Cruz, Hawley, Colleagues Introduce Amendment to Remove NDAA Provision that Forces Women to Register for Military Draft

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would remove a provision forcing women to register for the military draft if the U.S. government were to initiate a draft in the future.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Texas Politics Digest

Sens. Cruz, Young, Marshall Introduce Bill to Prevent Sanctions from Undermining Quad Unity Against China

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Todd Young (R-Ind.), and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) this week introduced the “Circumspectly Reducing Unintended Consequences Impairing Alliances and Leadership Act of 2021” (CRUCIAL Act), which creates a 10-year exemption for member countries of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue—Australia, Japan, and India—from U.S. sanctions passed in 2017 that would undermine unity against China.
FOREIGN POLICY
Texas Politics Digest

Sen. Cruz Leads Colleagues on Amicus Brief in Support of a Colorado Christian Business Owner’s Religious Liberty

Files brief in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, a case seen as a follow-on to Colorado’s famous Masterpiece Cakeshop case. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today led a bicameral amicus brief with his Republican colleagues in the case of 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, calling for the Supreme Court to review a circuit court decision that prohibits a Colorado business owner from exercising her free speech and religious liberty rights. The petitioner, Lorie Smith, runs the website design company 303 Creative and cannot provide custom services for same-sex weddings without violating her Christian faith. Under the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA), however, she must not only provide these custom services, she is not even allowed to explain her disagreement. The Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the Colorado Civil Rights Commission that the state can compel Ms. Smith’s creative speech—a decision that is wrong and should be reviewed by the Supreme Court. This case is a follow-on to Masterpiece Cakeshop, another Colorado case in which Sen. Cruz led an amicus brief for in 2018, which supported Masterpiece Cakeshop’s owner, Jack Phillips, as he argued that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission violated his constitutional rights by acting with hostility to his religious faith.
WASHINGTON, DC
Texas Politics Digest

Sen. Cruz Grills AG Garland: ‘Apparently Ethics Are Not a Terribly High Priority in the Biden Justice Department’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today questioned Attorney General (AG) Merrick Garland in a committee hearing on oversite of the Department of Justice (DOJ). In his first line of questioning, Sen. Cruz asked about the DOJ’s recent memorandum directing the Federal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Texas Politics Digest

Sens. Cruz, Cornyn, Colleagues Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Enhance Judicial Disclosure and Transparency Requirements

Bill comes following Wall Street Journal report on judges neglecting financial disclosure requirements, avoiding potential necessary recusals. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Chris Coons (D-Del.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today introduced the Courthouse Ethics and Transparency Act to require online publication of financial disclosure reports for federal judges and to mandate that federal judges submit periodic transaction reports for certain securities transactions.
WASHINGTON, DC
Texas Politics Digest

Sens. Cruz, Cornyn Voice Support for Gov. Abbott’s Appeal After Biden Administration Denies Federal Emergency Declaration For the Border

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas), members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to President Biden supporting Gov. Abbott’s appeal of the president’s denial of a federal emergency declaration as a result of the unprecedented crisis on the southern border. Last month,...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Politics Digest

Sens. Cruz, Blackburn, Cotton, Colleagues Fight For Free Speech On College Campuses

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) today introduced the Campus Free Speech Resolution of 2021 to lead the fight for greater First Amendment protection at public universities.
WASHINGTON, DC
Texas Politics Digest

Sens. Cruz, Cornyn, Rep. Jackson Introduce Resolution Commemorating Sheppard Air Force Base’s 80th Anniversary and the 40th Anniversary of Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas), along with Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), today introduced a resolution commemorating the 80th anniversary of the opening of Sheppard Air Force Base and the 40th anniversary of the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training (ENJJPT) Program. Sheppard AFB is...
WASHINGTON, DC
Texas Politics Digest

Texas Politics Digest

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Get a handle on politics in Texas in 2020. Stay informed and up to date with key issues and news for upcoming elections in the Lone Star State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy