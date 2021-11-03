CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch Sadio Mane Score Liverpool's Second Goal Against Atletico Madrid, Another Trent Alexander-Arnold Assist

By Charlie Webb
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 6 days ago

Liverpool have scored two goals against Atletico Madrid and we're not even 20 minutes in.

Trent Alexander-Arnold with his second assist of the game and this time it was Sadio Mane to put the ball in the net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bA151_0clihICD00
Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

In all fairness, Trent's assist wasn't as good as his first one. This one was a shot that Sadio Mane intercepted and slotted it home past Jan Oblak.

Liverpool want 'next Phil Foden': Man City starlet 'open' with Man United and Barcelona interested

Watch Sadio Mane's goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Nat Phillips, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Tyler Morton, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Roberto Firmino

Team News

Liverpool make five changes to the team that drew 2-2 against Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.

Fabinho returns from injury to bolster the midfield in place of Curtis Jones. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also recalled to replace the injured Naby Keita.

Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota also return to the starting XI. Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson and Roberto Firmino drop to the bench.

Keita, James Milner and Harvey Elliott are all missing through injury.

Atletico Madrid Starting XI

Jan Oblak, Felipe, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Rodrigo de Paul, Koke, Yannick Carrasco, Angel Correa, Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

Atletico Madrid Subs

Benjamin Lecomte, Alejandro Iturbe, Renan Lodi, Hector Herrera, Sime Vrsaljko, Carlos Martin, Matheus Cunha, Javi Serrano, Fran Gonzalez

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yannick Carrasco
Person
Renan Lodi
Person
Divock Origi
Person
James Milner
Person
Jan Oblak
Person
Mario Hermoso
Person
Matheus Cunha
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Luis Suarez
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Person
Kieran Trippier
SkySports

Champions League hits and misses: Trent Alexander-Arnold hits Atletico Madrid with his special delivery; Man City find their mojo?

Tremendous Trent delivers as Liverpool bulldoze Group B. If Mohamed Salah doesn't get you, then Trent Alexander-Arnold will. Is there a more deadly partnership down a right flank in world football than those two? It's enough to give opposition left-backs sleepless nights. West Ham's Aaron Cresswell is the next man tasked with stopping them on Super Sunday and Liverpool's win over Atletico Madrid will have been gruesome viewing for the Hammers defender.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Atletico Madrid#Barcelona#Watch Sadio Mane#Sadio Mane Liverpool Subs#Xi
chatsports.com

Atletico Madrid's Felipe given CONTROVERSIAL red card after tackle on Liverpool's Sadio Mane - with referee Danny Makkelie seemingly changing his mind after dissent from the Brazilian defender in the first-half

Danny Makkelie, Liverpool F.C., Sadio Mané, Atlético Madrid, Brazil, Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro, Luis Suárez, Malick Mane, Felipe Campanholi Martins. Atletico Madrid defender Felipe was given a surprise red card against Liverpool after a cynical trip on Sadio Mane and seemingly a change of mind from the referee. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Victory Over Atletico Madrid

There’s something mundane and numb about the routine. You probably feel this most days while doing tasks at work or in your life you’ve done a thousand times before. Liverpool won 2-0 tonight against the Spanish champions, Atletico Madrid. It was routine and mundane. From the first minute Liverpool were the better team and Atletico hardly had much to offer tonight, and that was before the wild red card. The Reds made the best team in Spain from last year look like a routine outing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League scores: Live updates from Liverpool-Atletico Madrid, PSG in action after Real Madrid win

Matchday four of the Champions League wraps up today on Paramount+ with two more clubs bidding to join Bayern Munich and Juventus in the last 16. The biggest game of the week pits Liverpool against Atletico Madrid, if we get a repeat of their last meeting a fortnight ago then it is sure to be a treat for neutrals. A win guarantees Jurgen Klopp's side a spot in the knockout stages.
UEFA
chatsports.com

Liverpool breeze into Champions League knockout stages with 2-0 win over 10-man Atletico Madrid, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane converting Trent crosses before Felipe was sent off

Atletico Madrid will take a sense of injustice away from Anfield. Diego Simeone’s team do not usually need an excuse and the first half sending off of their Brazilian defender Felipe was frankly as bizarre as anything we have witnessed on the green acres of a football field for quite some time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jonas Eidevall confident Arsenal Women can compete on all fronts this season

Jonas Eidevall believes Arsenal Women have a strong enough squad to fight on all fronts this season, but admitted it is hard work to keep the focus from game to game.The Gunners have enjoyed a terrific start to life under their new Swedish boss and maintained their perfect Women’s Super League record on Saturday with a 4-0 win over West Ham to stay at the summit with a three-point advantage.Next up for Eidevall’s side is a trip to Denmark when they take on Koge in Group C of the Champions League on Wednesday attempting to remain on course to secure a top-two finish which would...
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
256
Followers
2K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy