Netflix nature docuseries Animal unveils its trailer

At long last, Cowboy Bebop fans have finally been given a trailer for the live-action Netflix Cowboy Bebop series. And if there's one takeaway from this new footage, it's that we've seen it all before. From familiar locales to iconic bounty hunters and villains, let's dive into the trailer with this Cowboy Bebop trailer breakdown and examine why this series is sticking much closer to the source material than fans might have been expecting. John Cho's Spike Spiegel is clearly being positioned as the central character of the live-action Bebop series, just as he was in the anime. The Bebop trailer tells us pretty much everything we need to know about Spike. He's a suave bounty hunter, he's a master of Jeet Kune Do, and he doesn't get along with people like Danielle Pineda's Faye Valentine - people who threaten his bottom line. But the Cowboy Bebop Netflix series trailer also makes a number of references to Spike's shadowy past as a member of the criminal organization known as the Syndicate... For all the details, clues, and references we found to the original anime in this trailer, check out our full Netflix Cowboy Bebop analysis and reaction video!

