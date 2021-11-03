CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peacock has been struggling to have a breakout hit among its original series

 6 days ago
Dr. Death so far has been the NBC Universal streaming service's most...

‘Anatomy Of A Scandal’ Co-Creator Melissa James Gibson Inks Overall Deal With Endeavor Content

Anatomy of a Scandal co-creator Melissa James Gibson is continuing her relationship with Endeavor Content with a two-year overall deal. Gibson and Endeavor Content are already collaborating on Anatomy of a Scandal, the upcoming Netflix series starring Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend. Gibson co-created the series with David E. Kelley and produces alongside Endeavor Content partner Made Up Stories, Anonymous Content and 3dot Productions. Originally from Canada, the Columbia University and Yale School of Drama graduate and Obie Award-winner Gibson spent the first part of her career as an acclaimed playwright in New York (What Rhymes with America, Current...
Peacock Plagued by Low Ratings for Original Television Content

The fledgling video streaming service Peacock has low ratings for its original television content. Peacock was launched on April 15, 2020, and since then it’s failed to measure up to its competitors. NBCUniversal’s streaming service just hasn’t quite drawn in audiences like Squid Game for Netflix or Star Trek on the ViacomCBS streaming service Paramount Plus. They earned brownie points for their non-live premiere of Halloween Kills. Peacock hopes to improve their low ratings with Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol. This is the latest addition to the video streaming service’s original television content. The series is based on Dan Brown’s prequel to The Da Vinci Code. The service hopes it will increase its audience base.
Insecure: Season Six? Has the HBO Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, Insecure stars Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Kendrick Sampson, and Courtney Taylor. The TV show centers on friends Issa (Rae), Molly (Orji), Lawrence (Ellis), and Tiffany (Seales) as they deal with their own real-life flaws. They attempt to navigate different worlds and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable, everyday experiences. In season five, the show continues to follow the favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.
Peacock Struggles to Take Flight Amid Low Demand for Its TV Originals

More than a year after its launch, NBCUniversal’s streaming service lacks the buzzy original TV shows of its rivals or even the fan-friendly “Star Trek” offerings of Paramount Plus, the ViacomCBS service formerly known as CBS All Access. And while top brass praised Peacock as “headed in the right direction” during Comcast’s earnings call with Wall Street analysts last week, the lack of breakthrough hits, considered key to streamer growth, suggests the service has much work to do before it becomes truly competitive with its rivals.
Dan Brown
David E. Kelley’s ‘The Missing’ Gets Series Order at Peacock

Peacock has announced they have made a straight-to-series order for a new crime series from David E. Kelley, entitled The Missing. The series will follow Detective Avraham Avraham, whose spirituality helps guide his investigations. Based on the novel The Missing File by Dror A. Mishani, the book follows Avraham as he tries to find a missing sixteen-year-old boy.
Animaniacs is still struggling to find its place in today’s landscape as it returns for Season 2

"Is it aiming for the first incarnation’s audience, namely people my age? Is it trying to appeal to middle-grade kids? Does it even know?" asks Tim Stevens. "To be fair, Animaniacs has always been a backward-looking show. In the mid-90s, it was repeatedly referencing film noir and gangster films released before my parents were born. So when the show utilizes a reference that was current 20 years ago, it isn’t that different. Or perhaps it shouldn’t be. But by pulling from pop culture that its first incarnation unfolded alongside, it feels less like the show is drawing on evergreen references and more like it is rehashing its own heyday. When diving into the current zeitgeist, as in a Pinky and the Brain feature that involves YouTube prominently, it feels similarly adrift. The references make sense, but the jokes feel a little aged. They’re more like the kind of cracks a Millennial would make about a Gen Zer’s viewing habits than something a Gen Z kid would observe about themselves. For a show that once seemed like it very much understood its audience, the distance is noticeable."
Narcos: Mexico proves it's one of TV's most underrated dramas and a "downbeat triumph" in its third and final season

"Over the course of five seasons, Narcos and Narcos: Mexico have been as bleak—and consistently great—as anything on television, and that holds true for the latter’s closing run, which solidifies the series’ standing as the definitive drama about the 1970s-1990s drug trade. Set in the lush jungles, arid deserts, and sweltering metropolises of South America and Mexico, Netflix’s trafficking saga is a jet-black neo-noir driven by a despondency that knows no bounds," says Nick Schager. "As always, there’s scant uplift here—just an overarching recognition that there’s no hope for justice, for peace, for answers, for absolution, or for the monstrous horrors of the world to ever truly be vanquished. For all of its thrills and intrigue, Narcos: Mexico’s third go-round is a fatalistic nightmare marked by a pervasive sense of disconnection. In the early 1990s, with kingpin Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) now behind bars after failing to unite the country’s rival cartels, pilot-turned-Juarez boss Amado Carrillo Fuentes (the magnetic José María Yazpik) concocts a revolutionary way to evolve the business: separate each facet of his trafficking operation, so that if one cog breaks down or gets caught, the larger machine keeps on running. Amado’s strategy gives new meaning to “divide and conquer,” and for a time, it works like a charm, as does his plan to halt any dealings with his adversaries in Tijuana and Sinaloa. Remaining independent, however, is almost as impossible as successfully collaborating with his fellow greedy cartel dons, thus underlining the catch-22 that propels much of the show’s entangled action...In the final tally, Narcos: Mexico isn’t just an epic about a broken and irredeemable system, a vain anti-drug enterprise, or the predictable treachery of criminals and governments—it’s a multinational portrait of individuals obsessed with greed, power, guilt and a self-destructive desire to make things better, even when those efforts are destined to come up short. As it ends its acclaimed small-screen run, it provides neither a happy ending nor any easy resolutions, instead staying true to the dark, grim perspective on the world, and the human heart, that’s made it such a downbeat triumph."
David E. Kelley Peacock Crime Drama ‘The Missing’ Casts ‘Unorthodox’ Star Jeff Wilbusch

The upcoming David E. Kelley crime drama “The Missing” at Peacock has cast Jeff Wilbusch in the lead role. The series, which Variety exclusively reported had been ordered at the streamer, is based on the Dror A. Mishani novel “The Missing File.” Wilbusch will play Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective with the 77th precinct, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. He is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down. “The Missing” is the latest American role for Wilbusch. The Israeli-German actor most recently starred in the HBO film...
Doctor Who fans gripe over Season 13 sound mixing issues

“Is the sound balance for #DoctorWhoFlux just a @DoctorWho_BBCA issue or is it everyone? Some of the dialogue is unintelligible when music or background noise is playing,” tweeted one fan. Someone else wrote: “Hey I am watching Doctor Who live on BBC America the background music track is drowning out the dialogue sound track.” BBC has yet to respond to the complaints.
Succession’s Jeremy Strong to star in a 9/11 first responders TV series

Strong and Another Round co-writer Tobias Lindholm have been developing the 9/11 first responders limited series The Best of Us for years. The project, which will be shopped around to streamers and networks, "will explore the human fallout from the Sept. 11 attacks with its rain of debris and toxic dust," per The Hollywood Reporter. "The series feature first responders, students, teachers, New Yorkers and volunteers who worked on 'The Pile' as the limited series explores how they were affected and treated. The series will rely heavily on researched accounts and pay tribute to those impacted by the attacks." In addition to starring, Strong will serve as an executive producer, while Lindholm will write, executive produce and direct.
'America's Got Talent' shuts down production following contestant Jonathan Goodwin's failed stunt

"America's Got Talent: Extreme" is pausing production after stuntman and contestant Jonathan Goodwin was hospitalized after suffering injuries from a daredevil stunt. During Thursday's rehearsal for the "America's Got Talent" spin-off, an accident occurred while Goodwin performed his act, an "America's Got Talent" spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY Friday. Goodwin is continuing to receive medical care after being immediately hospitalized following the accident.
Tom Hanks Gets Emotional Remembering Late Peter Scolari: 'We Were Molecularly Connected'

Tom Hanks is reflecting on his friendship with Peter Scolari. The Finch actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, at one point opening up about his friendship with the late Scolari, whom he costarred with in the beloved sitcom Bosom Buddies, which ran for two seasons from 1980 to 1982 on NBC. In it, they played two single men who disguised themselves as women to obtain housing at a women-only building, the only apartment they could afford.
Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
Venom 2 streaming free: Where to watch Venom Let There Be Carnage Full online Movie Is it on Netflix or HBO?

Here’s options for downloading or watching Venom 2 streaming full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is Venom 2 available to stream? Is watching Venom 2 on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch Venom 2 for free throughout the year are described below.
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

