U.S. Senate Republicans again turn back voting rights measure

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate on Wednesday failed to advance voting...

State
Washington State
The Independent

‘A low, low point’: Senate Republicans block restoration of landmark Voting Rights Act named in honour of John Lewis

For the first time since its passage nearly 60 years ago, the US Senate has failed to restore the Voting Rights Act, potentially jeopardising critical protections against voter suppression and racial discrimination after a pair of US Supreme Court rulings undermined key elements of the landmark civil rights law.Senate Republicans blocked the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act – named in honour of the late civil rights leader and congressman – by invoking a filibuster for the fourth time this year to stop voting rights legislation from advancing to the floor. It marks the first time that the Voting...
Mercury News

Voting rights bill blocked by GOP in key Senate vote

Senate Republicans blocked the John Lewis Voting Rights Act from advancing Wednesday when the Senate took a procedural vote on whether to open debate on the legislation. The final tally was 50-49 with GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voting with Democrats in favor. The John Lewis voting bill that...
washingtoninformer.com

Senate GOP Again Shoots Down John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

Pouring salt on wounded Democrats, Senate Republicans on Wednesday again blocked efforts to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. The bill aims to quash voter suppression and the repression laws enacted in GOP-led states such as Texas and Georgia. Named after the late Georgia Democratic congressman who spent...
YubaNet

Karen Hobert Flynn: Hiding Behind a Filibuster, Every Senate Republican But One Blocks Debate on Voting Rights

November 3, 2021 – Every American deserves a voice in our elections, but all but one Senate Republican revealed again today that they prefer to pick and choose who can vote and who cannot in order to gain partisan advantage. Today’s Senate vote was more than eight years in the making after the Supreme Court gutted a core provision of the Voting Rights Act in Shelby County and four months since it weakened another pillar in Brnovich. The modern Republican Party still tries to cling to the mantle of the ‘Party of Lincoln’ as it turns its back on voting rights as some states pass a new generation of Jim Crow laws to make it harder for many Americans to vote – particularly Black and Brown Americans.
AOL Corp

Senate to Hold Procedural Vote on Voting Rights Bill

The Senate is set to hold a procedural vote on a major voting rights bill called the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. It passed the House in August. A bipartisan group of Senators said they reached a deal on voting legislation Tuesday. The vote comes just weeks after Senate Republicans blocked another voting rights bill.
HuffingtonPost

Republicans Filibuster Voting Rights Legislation For The Fourth Time

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from beginning debate on the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act with a filibuster ― their fourth filibuster of voting rights legislation this year. The voting rights law, named for the late civil rights leader and Democratic congressman from Georgia, would reauthorize key sections...
