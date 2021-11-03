Catch 15-Minutes of Elden Ring's Gameplay in an Official Preview Tomorrow

Elden Ring is without doubt one of the most anticipated video games on the close to horizon, and but, Bandai Namco and From Software program have been reluctant to point out us a lot of it. The sport’s 3-minute gameplay reveal was thrilling, however did not point out what the sport would appear like in motion that clearly. Effectively, I’m undecided why Bandai Namco has been holding again, as a result of right this moment they launched 20 minutes of 4K PC gameplay, and we are able to now confidently say the sport seems completely beautiful. We get a have a look at open-world gameplay, traversing various stunning landscapes, a number of intense boss fights, and a deep dive right into a extra conventional Darkish-Souls-style “Legacy Dungeon.” Test all of it out, under.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO