Catch 15-Minutes of Elden Ring's Gameplay in an Official Preview Tomorrow

mmorpg.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElden Ring may have been delayed to a late February release, but Bandai Namco is giving us all a surprise look at the gameplay tomorrow morning via a newly announced 15-minute streaming preview. The special was announced on Twitter and the preview will start on the official Bandai Namco...

www.mmorpg.com

VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

FromSoftware Announces Gameplay Presentation of Elden Ring

The new work from the creators of Dark Souls and Bloodborne will soon be presented on longer gameplay footage. FromSoftware will present another gameplay video from Elden Ring. The developer has announced a gameplay preview of its newest title for November 4. The publication of the material will take place at 7 am PT on YouTube and Twitch.
VIDEO GAMES
seasonedgaming.com

Elden Ring Collector’s Edition Leaks Ahead of Gameplay Demo

Elden Ring Collector’s Edition Leaks Ahead of Gameplay Demo. We now know there’s an Elden Ring collector’s edition heading to retailers when the game releases on February 25th. Thanks to an early leak of the upcoming gameplay stream, here is your first glimpse.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Elden Ring Gameplay Footage Coming Thursday

Bandai Namco will show off more of From Software's eagerly awaited RPG Elden Ring on November 4, the publisher has announced. The company will release 15 minutes of (presumably new) footage of the game. It will air at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET / 3 PM CET. You...
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Elden Ring Gameplay Video Reveals Dragon Bosses, Special Dungeons, & Collector’s Edition

Our best look at Elden Ring is here thanks to a 15-minute gameplay video shown off by developer FromSoftware. The footage isn’t completely unedited, but the long cuts of combat and exploration still do a great job at showing off wide-ranging landscapes and gargantuan bosses. A dragon enemy is the first combat encounter shown, as it strikes from the skies without warning and breathes fire from afar. Elden Ring’s scale is no doubt impressive, but a bit of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice-like stealth proves that FromSoftware gives players the freedom to approach situations however they would like.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Elden Ring Gameplay Broadcast Dated

The official Elden Ring Twitter account revealed that a scheduled broadcast will reveal 15 minutes of gameplay. The broadcast will take place on November 4, 2021 at 7am PT/10am ET/3pm CET. It will be held on YouTube and Twitch. Further information as to what will be revealed has not been disclosed. Both broadcasts will be held through official Bandai Namco channels.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Elden Ring Reveals Gorgeous Gameplay Footage

In a stream held this morning, Bandai Namco delighted fans with fifteen solid minutes of Elden Ring gameplay footage and commentary. This is the first extended look we’ve received at what the upcoming RPG is offering in terms of exploration, battle, and co-op, and there’s little doubt that the February 2022 release of FromSoftware’s newest title will be record-breaking. Along with the footage, a collector’s edition of the title including a statue, steel book, digital soundtrack, and hardcover artbook was leaked on Twitch.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Elden Ring – 19-minute gameplay preview video, Collector’s Editions announced

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have released a 19-minute gameplay preview video of Elden Ring ahead of the action RPG‘s closed network test. The companies also announced the Elden Ring Collector’s Edition ($189.99) and Bandai Namco Store-exclusive Premium Collector’s Edition. Both include a copy of the game, nine-inch statue of Malenia holding the Blade of Miquella, exclusive SteelBook, 40-page hardcover art book, digital soundtrack, and an exclusive collector’s box. The Premium Collector’s Edition also includes a 1:1 scale official helmet replica. Pre-orders are available today.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Elden Ring Appears to be like Extra Spectacular than Ever in 20 Minutes of 4K Gameplay, Pre-Orders Open

Elden Ring is without doubt one of the most anticipated video games on the close to horizon, and but, Bandai Namco and From Software program have been reluctant to point out us a lot of it. The sport’s 3-minute gameplay reveal was thrilling, however did not point out what the sport would appear like in motion that clearly. Effectively, I’m undecided why Bandai Namco has been holding again, as a result of right this moment they launched 20 minutes of 4K PC gameplay, and we are able to now confidently say the sport seems completely beautiful. We get a have a look at open-world gameplay, traversing various stunning landscapes, a number of intense boss fights, and a deep dive right into a extra conventional Darkish-Souls-style “Legacy Dungeon.” Test all of it out, under.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Here's the longest preview of ‘Elden Ring’ yet

If a AAA title was announced at E3 and then footage for said game was unavailable for multiple years, will it ever really exist? Apparently for Elden Ring, the upcoming action-adventure RPG from FromSoftware, the answer — finally — is yes. Though the developers behind Dark Souls and Bloodborne teased the release of Elden Ring in the summer of 2019 and then proceeded to go silent for two years, that all changed today. During a digital showcase, Bandai Namco, the game’s publisher, released a 20-minute gameplay preview video at long last. Check it out for yourself:
VIDEO GAMES
VIDEO GAMES

