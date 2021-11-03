CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC sets special holiday previews for five comedies in mid-December

Young Rock, Kenan and Mr. Mayor will return December 15 for holiday-inspired special...

CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Holiday TV Special Schedule: Classics Ruldolph And Frosty Return

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ready for the most wonderful time of the year? The 2021 CBS holiday special schedule is out, so mark your calendars for beloved TV classics like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman.” Take a look at the full schedule set to air on KDKA-TV below. THE CLASSICS Monday, Nov. 22 Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 Frosty The Snowman at 8 a.m. Frosty Returns at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire at 8 p.m. Robbie the Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe at 8:30 p.m. The Story of Santa Claus at 9 p.m. CBS ORIGINAL HOLIDAY MOVIES Sunday, Dec. 12 A Christmas Proposal from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 Christmas Takes Flight from 8-10 p.m. OTHER SPECIAL PROGRAMMING Sunday, Dec. 5 The 23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays at The Grove from 9:30-10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 The Price Is Right At Night (Christmas Themed) from 8-9 p.m. The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors from 9-11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash from 8-11 p.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thehendersonnews.com

NBC to Kick Off Its Midseason Comedies Early for the Holidays (PHOTOS)

If you’ve been missing three returning NBC comedies and can’t wait to see two new ones, you’re in luck: You’ll love this holiday gift. The network has announced that it is jumpstarting its comedy slate, with new holiday-themed episodes of Young Rock, Kenan, and Mr. Mayor on Wednesday, December 15 , as well as special previews (two episodes each) of freshman series American Auto and Grand Crew on Monday, December 13, and Tuesday, December 14, respectively. (Premiere dates and time slots for their midseason launches will be announced at a later date.)
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Previews#Comedy#Comedies#New Comedy American Auto#Grand Crew
spoilertv.com

NBC Jumpstarts Its Comedy Slate With Originals In December - Press Releases

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – Nov. 3, 2021 – As a holiday gift to its comedy fans, NBC will air original episodes of all five of its comedy series – three returning and two new shows – during the week of Dec. 13-17 to whet the appetite of viewers looking forward to the network’s highly anticipated 2022 comedy slate.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Fox Renews ‘Fantasy Island’ for Season 2 & Sets Air Date for Holiday Special

Fox is extending its stay on Fantasy Island. The network has announced that it has picked up the drama for a second season, with Roselyn Sanchez and Kiara Barnes set to return as Elena Roarke and Ruby Akuda, respectively. But fans won’t have to wait too much longer to go back to the island: The special two-hour holiday episode, “Welcome to the Snow Globe,” will air on Tuesday, December 21 at 8/7c.
TV SERIES
UPI News

NBC sets December dates for comedy debuts, returns

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- NBC has announced American Auto, its new workplace comedy starring Ana Gasteyer and Jon Barinholtz, is slated to premiere on Dec. 13. Another new show, Grand Crew, featuring Nicole Byer and Justin Cunningham, will debut on Dec. 14. The network's sophomore sitcoms -- Dwayne Johnson's Young...
TV SERIES
Hayley Marie Norman Joins Season 2 Of NBC Comedy Series ‘Kenan’

A.P. Bio actress Hayley Marie Norman is set to join Kenan Thompson in the upcoming second season of NBC sitcom Kenan. The comedy, created by Jackie Clarke and David Caspe, revolves around Kenan Williams (Thompson), a widowed father of two daughters (Dani and Dannah Lane) living in Atlanta, Georgia. As the host of Atlanta’s no. 2 morning show, Kenan struggles to balance his job and his young daughters, and he doesn’t exactly get help from his father-in-law Rick (Don Johnson) or his brother/assistant Gary (Chris Redd).
ATLANTA, GA
newcitystage.com

For All Things Comedy: A Preview of Felonious Munk at Zanies

For a comic who got his start at the relatively late age of thirty-eight, Felonious Munk has made quite a splash in just over a decade on the national scene. Born Arif Bilal Shahid, the Ethiopian-American funnyman plays the “Blegghead” (Black Egghead) correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” and is a regular on the ABC drama series “For Life,” in addition to his acclaimed YouTube series “Stop It B.”
CHICAGO, IL
Paste Magazine

Nine Innovative and Unusual Comedy Specials

Comedy is constantly evolving, but the comedy special had largely remained the same, until recently. Stand-up is a simple setup: all you need is a stage, a microphone, and an audience (ideally given chairs). It’s that simple template that helps comedy grow as it can be easily adapted to different spaces and situations. Art itself doesn’t have a hard set of rules but rather general guidelines, and if you’re going to break from them you need to do so with purpose. The recent slow-but-steady rise of unorthodox comedy specials has seen comedians stand apart from their peers by moving beyond the cookie cutter setup, albeit with varying degrees of success.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Gentefied's Showrunners, Cast Talk Pop's Potential Deportation, Exploring Anti-Blackness in Season 2

Things are getting real for Gentefied’s American Dream-chasing cousins in Season 2. The Netflix comedy wrapped its first season with Pop being taken away by ICE, and it looks like his potential deportation will become a key part of the story when new episodes arrive this Wednesday. “He’s in limbo,” series co-creator and co-showrunner Marvin Lemus tells TVLine. “He has the court case, and he has a few months to start to fight and to push to be able to stay in the country, and in the first episode, we see him struggling with whether he even wants to go on this...
TV SERIES
whdh.com

Jonas Brothers to be roasted in Netflix comedy special

(CNN) — The Jonas Brothers are set to get roasted. Netflix will release the “Jonas Brothers Family Roast,” a one-hour comedy special hosted by Kenan Thompson. It will be the streaming service’s first ever family roast. Netflix describes it as “a one of a kind comedy special of epic proportions...
TV & VIDEOS
nbcboston.com

Kelly Clarkson to Host Christmas Special on NBC

Pop star Kelly Clarkson is no stranger to appearing on the small screen. From coaching on “The Voice” to her eponymous daytime talk show, she’s a regular on TV. But this holiday season, she’ll be putting on an entire hour of festive fun with an NBC special, “Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around.”
CELEBRITIES
