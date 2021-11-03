Booking revenue jumps 77% on travel recovery

Spanish-language media giant Univision Communications, which late last year sold a majority stake to an investor group led by former Viacom CFO Wade Davis and then agreed to a merger with Mexican TV giant Televisa, reported a big increase in third-quarter advertising revenue.
The company said Thursday that its quarterly revenue rose 20.3 percent to $754.7 million.
Quarterly ad revenue jumped 32.5 percent to $442.7 million from $334.1 million in the prior year’s quarter. It also increased 15.6 percent over the pre-coronavirus pandemic third quarter 2019 when it had recorded $382.8 million.
Core advertising revenue increased 37.4 percent to $412.1 million from $300 million. Core ad revenue...
