Booking revenue jumps 77% on travel recovery

By Syndicated Content

 6 days ago

(Reuters) -Booking Holdings Inc posted a 77% rise in third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as more people used the online travel agent to book trips after the United States announced it would open borders to vaccinated foreign nationals. Travel...



Bay News 9

SeaWorld reports increased revenue, attendance amid pandemic recovery

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Entertainment on Tuesday reported increased profits and attendance as it continues to navigate its recovery from the pandemic. SeaWorld continues to show signs of recovery from the pandemic. In the third quarter, the company reported a net income of $102.1 million. Attendance was also up to...
ORLANDO, FL
Metro International

Data analytics firm Palantir reports 36% jump in quarterly revenue

(Reuters) – U.S. data analytics firm Palantir Technologies reported a 36% rise in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday as it landed more government contracts and commercial deals. Shares of the company, backed by tech billionaire Peter Thiel, rose 1.5% to 27.14 in premarket trading. Palantir, which provides its software to the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
insideradio.com

Q3 Revenues Climb 23%, Earnings Jump 58% At Audacy.

Audacy is the latest radio company to report a double-digit advertising rebound in third quarter 2021. Net revenues jumped 23% to $329.4 million, compared to $268.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. That marks an 8% sequential improvement over second quarter 2021. Spot revenues improved 21% to $220.6 million,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS


Vaccine vial maker Stevanato ticks up 2021 guidance after Q3 results

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian vaccine vial maker Stevanato on Tuesday slightly improved its guidance on full-year results after reporting a 37% increase in third quarter revenue. The family-controlled group, which listed on the New York Stock Exchange in July, said it now expects full-year sales to be between 825-835 million...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
#Travel Agent#Bookings#Booking Holdings#Travel Website#Reuters#The White House


LATAM Airlines posts $692 million Q3 loss as pandemic headwinds persist

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Latin America’s largest airline, LATAM Airlines, reported losses of some $692 million in the third quarter on Tuesday, as the indebted company said it was still battling challenges from the coronavirus pandemic. LATAM’s total revenue climbed to $1.31 billion in the July-September quarter, an increase of 156%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
simpleflying.com

Indian Domestic Travel Makes A 75% Passenger Recovery

After a tumultuous 2021, the burgeoning Indian domestic market has made a significant recovery. The last month has seen passenger levels rise to their highest levels since the pandemic hit and capacity restrictions lifted. Here’s a look at the domestic recovery and what it means for airlines. Indian airlines have...
WORLD
Coinspeaker

HashiCorp Files for IPO, Revenue Jumps by 49% in Q2

As of 2020, HashiCorp’s last valuation in the private market stood at $5.1 billion. A San Francisco-based software company HashiCorp appears ready to prove its maturity, as it has recently filed to go public, as it becomes the latest private company trying to go for an IPO this year. As...
STOCKS
investing.com

MercadoLibre Jumps as Revenue Growth Soars

Investing.com – MercadoLibre stock (NASDAQ: MELI ) soared 8% Friday as the Latin American ecommerce giant continued to ride the pandemic wave and its various initiatives in logistics and fintech in the third quarter to beat analysts’ estimates. The Argentine company reached new records in gross merchandise volume, payment volumes...
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Univision Ad Revenue Jumps 32.5 Percent

Spanish-language media giant Univision Communications, which late last year sold a majority stake to an investor group led by former Viacom CFO Wade Davis and then agreed to a merger with Mexican TV giant Televisa, reported a big increase in third-quarter advertising revenue. The company said Thursday that its quarterly revenue rose 20.3 percent to $754.7 million. Quarterly ad revenue jumped 32.5 percent to $442.7 million from $334.1 million in the prior year’s quarter. It also increased 15.6 percent over the pre-coronavirus pandemic third quarter 2019 when it had recorded $382.8 million. Core advertising revenue increased 37.4 percent to $412.1 million from $300 million. Core ad revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

DBS posts Q3 profit jump, Singapore banks flag recovery

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - DBS Group (DBSM.SI) expects to report higher profit before allowances next year after Southeast Asia's largest bank beat estimates with a 31% rise in third quarter net profit, aided by growth in fee income and improving asset quality. Friday's result rounded out a robust quarter...
WORLD
insideradio.com

Revenue Jumps 25% During Third Quarter At iHeartMedia.

The third quarter closed with better than expected results at iHeartMedia. The company reports revenue grew 25% year over year to $928 million. That was five points better than management had been predicting for the quarter. That boost came as digital revenue in particular soared, posting a 77% gain versus a year ago. Gains were also recorded at iHeart’s Multiplatform Group, which includes its 850 radio stations. The company says revenue at that unit was up 19% during the third quarter, continuing a sequential quarterly improvement from pre-pandemic 2019.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

LYFT Shares Jump 13% Following Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat

LYFT - Free Report) shares surged 13.1% in after-market trading on Nov 2 following its strong third-quarter 2021 performance with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company reported third-quarter earnings (excluding 26 cents from non-recurring items) of 5 cents per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents. In the year-ago period, the company had incurred a loss of 90 cents per share amid significant decline in ride volumes induced by coronavirus-led woes.
STOCKS
insideradio.com

Cumulus Revenues Jump 21% In Better Than Expected Q3 Results.

Cumulus Media joined the radio industry’s third quarter advertising rebound Wednesday afternoon, reporting a 21.0% revenue increase to $237.7 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to $196.4 million in the same period one year ago. Spot sales at the company’s radio station group improved 12.2% to $122.0...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

Expeditors’ revenue jumps 84% alongside 97% transportation cost leap

Expeditors International had the type of quarter one might expect from a company that moves freight for its clients mostly through a combination of oceangoing ships and by air. The company’s revenue climbed 84% to $4.31 billion compared to the third-quarter 2020 figure of $2.34 billion. But the cost of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
wsau.com

Lufthansa jumps back to profit as travel restrictions ease

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Lufthansa posted a return to operating profit in the third quarter on Thursday for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, boosted by the easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions and strong demand in the summer season. The group reported adjusted earnings before interest and...
TRAVEL

