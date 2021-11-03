Booking revenue jumps 77% on travel recovery

The third quarter closed with better than expected results at iHeartMedia. The company reports revenue grew 25% year over year to $928 million. That was five points better than management had been predicting for the quarter. That boost came as digital revenue in particular soared, posting a 77% gain versus a year ago. Gains were also recorded at iHeart’s Multiplatform Group, which includes its 850 radio stations. The company says revenue at that unit was up 19% during the third quarter, continuing a sequential quarterly improvement from pre-pandemic 2019.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO