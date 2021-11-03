Obesity Interventions Tied to Colon Cancer Risk Reduction

Healthy lifestyle factors such as exercise, proper diet, low body mass index and abstinence from smoking and drinking correlate with decreased cancer incidence, even in those with a high genetic risk, according to a Chinese study published in Cancer Research. The researchers calculated and applied the genetic risks for 16 cancers in men and 18 cancers in women to genotype information from 443,000 citizens from England, Scotland and Wales registered in a databank. Notably, 97 percent of patients in the study had a high genetic risk of at least one cancer type. Among patients with high genetic risk, the five-year cancer incidence was 7.23 percent in men and 5.77 percent in women with an unfavorable lifestyle. That compared with 5.51 percent in men and 3.69 percent in women with a favorable lifestyle, effectively moving them into an intermediate risk category.

CANCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO