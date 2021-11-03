CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Insurer MetLife’s quarterly profit beats on rebound in investment income

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – U.S. insurer MetLife Inc blew past Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Wednesday, as strong investment gains helped cushion a hit from coronavirus-related claims. The company reported adjusted profit of $2.1 billion, or $2.39 per share compared to $1.6 billion, or $1.73 per share, a year...

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
985theriver.com

Coinbase falls short on revenue as trading volumes slump 30%

(Reuters) – U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc on Tuesday reported a nearly 30% fall in third-quarter trading volumes on a sequential basis, hit by lower volatility and declining prices for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Trading volumes fell to $327 billion in the quarter from $462 billion in the second....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Derivatives#Latin America#Insurer Metlife#Reuters#Metlife Inc#Refinitiv#Covid#Prudential Financial Inc
Reuters

Allianz's 2021 outlook rosier after better-than-expected Q3

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Allianz (ALVG.DE) on Wednesday raised its outlook for the full year after posting a better-than-expected 2.3% rise in third-quarter net profit, as the German insurer emerges from business pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The company signaled that it expected operating profit in 2021 to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Britain's M&S raises turnaround hopes with profit beat and upgrade

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) on Wednesday beat forecasts for first-half profit and raised its full-year outlook, adding to evidence that its latest attempt at an elusive turnaround is delivering. The 137-year-old clothing and food group, one of the biggest names in British retail,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Hollywood Reporter

ITV Posts 32 Percent Ad Revenue Jump in Third Quarter, Forecasts Full-Year Record

U.K. TV giant ITV said its third-quarter total advertising revenue jumped 32 percent after a 29 percent increase in the first half of 2021. In its financial update on Wednesday, the company also reported an increase in total revenue for the first nine months of the year, including at production arm ITV Studios, and provided an update on its streaming business. The company touted that its total external revenue for the first nine months of 2021 hit 2.38 billion pounds ($3.22 billion) rose 28 percent over the same period in 2020 and 8 percent over the comparable period in pre-coronavirus pandemic year...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Popular Dividend Stock Just Jumped 13% After Earnings

On Wednesday, Lumen Technologies reported a big earnings beat despite another revenue decline. Lumen has completed the $1 billion share buyback announced three months ago and told investors that it plans to maintain its dividend despite lower expected free cash flow over the next few years. This dividend stock has...
STOCKS
WDBO

Profit plummets at Buffett's company on investment gains

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Warren Buffett's company reported a third-quarter profit that was roughly one-third the amount of last year's because of much smaller paper gains on the value of its investments, but most of its businesses continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic. Berkshire Hathaway Inc....
STOCKS
Financial World

New York’s AIG beats estimate on general insurance boost; retirement-arm profits fall

American International Group Inc. (AIG), the New York-headquartered 102-year-old American multinational insurance corporation operating on more than 80 countries across five continents, had handsomely beaten Wall Street estimates for Q3, 2021 profits, mostly boosted up an uplift in general insurance business in the face of a fewer-than-anticipated natural calamities alongside a sharp depreciation in pandemic-associated claims.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stockxpo.com

AIG Third-Quarter Profit Jumps on Insurance Sales, Higher Premiums

American International Group Inc. reported strong improvement in third-quarter profit, as it sold more property-casualty insurance at higher premium rates. The company’s net income totaled $1.66 billion, a 490% jump over the year-earlier net of $281 million. Results in 2020 were depressed by pandemic-related shutdowns and the reluctance of many Americans to fly, which hurt AIG’s travel-insurance business. AIG had taken a $185 million third-quarter charge against earnings for estimated Covid-19 losses. The year-earlier results also were depressed by costs related to a divestiture.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Autoblog

BMW beats forecasts with $2.99 billion profit in third quarter

BERLIN — BMW beat analysts' forecasts on Wednesday with a 42.4% increase in third quarter net profits to 2.58 billion euros ($2.99 billion) as higher prices and strong electric vehicle (EV) sales offset lower deliveries due to scarce chips. In an earnings call, finance chief Nicolas Peter said the company...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Africa's Dis-Chem profit jumps as drugs demand rebounds

Nov 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd (DCPJ.J) reported a 35.3% jump in half-year earnings on Wednesday, helped by pent-up demand for medicines and vaccines after the easing of pandemic lockdowns. Business confidence in South Africa has returned to pre-pandemic levels, as retailers see increased demand and footfall...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Amgen 3rd quarter profit beats, sales rise 4%

(Reuters) – Amgen Inc on Tuesday reported a 4% increase in third-quarter revenue as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on drug prescriptions began to ease, but said prices for some of its drugs remained under pressure from lower-cost competition. The biotechnology company’s adjusted earnings for the quarter, helped by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy