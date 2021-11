(Reuters) -Health Canada on Tuesday authorized the use of a booster dose of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 years and older. The clearance of the booster shot, which can be taken at least six months after the primary regimen, would help people get additional protection against the coronavirus at a time when the Delta variant has spurred a surge in cases and hospitalizations.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO