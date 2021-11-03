Thursday: Cloudy, Chilly, Light Showers

I kinda hope we do get some snow in Charlotte because I would like a day of building a snowman in the backyard and making snow angels. According to the Farmers Almanac, Charlotte may see its fair share of snow this winter. The almanac states; “The Southeast can expect a “quite chilly, mixed bag of precipitation” for the winter of 2021-2022. If you are unfamiliar with what that weather terminology means, basically it includes cold rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. That means there could be a mix of a snowy winter for us in North Carolina!

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO