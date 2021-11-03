CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Senate Republicans again turn back voting rights measure

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate on Wednesday failed to advance voting...

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

The Skanner News

Senate Republicans Block This Generation’s Voting Rights Act: Will President Biden Meet the Challenge

Across the country, Republican state legislators have been busy imposing new voting restrictions and devising corrupt redistricting schemes to give their party more power than they could win under a fair system. Republicans in the U.S. Senate protected that wrongdoing again in October by using filibuster rules to stop federal voting rights legislation from coming up for debate. This is political obstruction of justice, and President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats must not allow it to stand.
YubaNet

Karen Hobert Flynn: Hiding Behind a Filibuster, Every Senate Republican But One Blocks Debate on Voting Rights

November 3, 2021 – Every American deserves a voice in our elections, but all but one Senate Republican revealed again today that they prefer to pick and choose who can vote and who cannot in order to gain partisan advantage. Today’s Senate vote was more than eight years in the making after the Supreme Court gutted a core provision of the Voting Rights Act in Shelby County and four months since it weakened another pillar in Brnovich. The modern Republican Party still tries to cling to the mantle of the ‘Party of Lincoln’ as it turns its back on voting rights as some states pass a new generation of Jim Crow laws to make it harder for many Americans to vote – particularly Black and Brown Americans.
HuffingtonPost

Republicans Filibuster Voting Rights Legislation For The Fourth Time

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from beginning debate on the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act with a filibuster ― their fourth filibuster of voting rights legislation this year. The voting rights law, named for the late civil rights leader and Democratic congressman from Georgia, would reauthorize key sections...
newsy.com

Senate To Hold Procedural Vote On Voting Rights Bill

The Senate is set to hold a procedural vote on a major voting rights bill called the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. It passed the House in August. A bipartisan group of Senators said they reached a deal on voting legislation Tuesday. The vote comes just weeks after Senate Republicans blocked another voting rights bill.
