Health

In People on NSAIDs, SSRI Antidepressant May Further Up Risk of GI Bleeding

By Megan Brooks
Medscape News
 9 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Adding a selective serotonin-reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) significantly increases the odds of developing an upper gastrointestinal bleed in patients already on non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID), according to results of a systemic review and meta-analysis. "It is known that NSAID use increases the risk for upper...

