Man Beat His Non-Verbal Roommate To Death Inside A New Jersey Assisted Living Facility: Report

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 6 days ago
Source: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, MEGA

A man at an assisted living facility is accused of beating his non-verbal roommate to death, officials said.

The 78-year-old victim was immobile when 51-year-old Dave Lake attacked inside their New Jersey assisted living facility, investigators said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and died months later. Now, Lake faces a murder charge.

To read more about the case and the charges, check out Knewz.com.

