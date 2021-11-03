Sources Claim Zayn Malik's Excessive Use Of Marijuana Made Him 'Aggressive,' Habit Allegedly Caused Harry Styles To Refuse To Share Private Jet With Him

OK - Gigi Hadid Worried Zayn Malik Is 'Shooting Himself In The Foot' After Dissing The Grammys

In the aftermath of his breakup with Gigi Hadid and the alleged altercation with her mother Yolanda Hadid, sources have claimed that Zayn Malik's marijuana habit has not helped the pop star battle his demons.

Multiple sources explained to the New York Post that the "Vibes" singer's excessive weed consumption has been going on since his early days in One Direction. But rather than leaving Malik feeling relaxed, he has been "paranoid" and "aggressive."

“Zayn feels like life is out to get him," an insider revealed. "He genuinely finds it hard to deal with the level of fame he had, and that comes out as if he’s ungrateful and arrogant. If he was a bit more open about talking about his issues, I think that people would warm to him.”

The "PILLOWTALK" musician's early days of stardom were often too much for him to bear. “He was just so difficult that he wouldn’t turn up for stuff, like photo shoots or even gigs. He would block himself in the house, smoking loads of weed, and it made him really unreliable,” a source close to the former boy band told the outlet.

According to insiders, Malik — who split from the group in 2015 — was smoking so much that fellow band member and current pop superstar Harry Styles allegedly refused to share a tour bus or a private jet with him. “He’d [Zayn] just be on the tour bus [smoking] all the way to the venue. It led Harry to get a separate tour bus with Niall [Horan] and Liam [Payne] — Louis [Tomlinson] would join Zayn. Harry wouldn’t fly with Zayn either."

“Zayn became aggressive. He was very aggressive towards the end of the band, having fierce rows with people he worked with," the source said of the 28-year-old. "He never takes responsibility for anything — it’s always someone else’s fault.”

These revelations come as the former X-Factor contestant was charged with four counts of harassment towards his supermodel girlfriend — who he shares 13-month-old daughter Khai with — and her former RHOBH star mother. Malik plead no contest and has to serve 90 days of probation for each of the four counts. He will also have to complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program.

A music executive told the outlet that the vocalist has issues with confiding in people that stems from his childhood. “Zayn finds it very hard to trust people. He was brought up in a tough town by a single mom, so his issues all go back a long while."

“He felt betrayed and let down by people. A lot of people sold him out. All the [One Direction] boys got sold out at times by people who they thought were friends, so trusting people is not the easiest thing,” the source explained. “I would imagine it took a long time to build that trust with Gigi and her family. He found them when he really needed it. They scooped him up.”