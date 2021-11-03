CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sources Claim Zayn Malik's Excessive Use Of Marijuana Made Him 'Aggressive,' Habit Allegedly Caused Harry Styles To Refuse To Share Private Jet With Him

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tXhIK_0clicEH000

OK - Gigi Hadid Worried Zayn Malik Is 'Shooting Himself In The Foot' After Dissing The Grammys

Gigi Hadid Worried Zayn Malik Is 'Shooting Himself In The Foot' After Dissing The Grammys

In the aftermath of his breakup with Gigi Hadid and the alleged altercation with her mother Yolanda Hadid, sources have claimed that Zayn Malik's marijuana habit has not helped the pop star battle his demons.

Article continues below advertisement

Multiple sources explained to the New York Post that the "Vibes" singer's excessive weed consumption has been going on since his early days in One Direction. But rather than leaving Malik feeling relaxed, he has been "paranoid" and "aggressive."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FR2hb_0clicEH000
Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

“Zayn feels like life is out to get him," an insider revealed. "He genuinely finds it hard to deal with the level of fame he had, and that comes out as if he’s ungrateful and arrogant. If he was a bit more open about talking about his issues, I think that people would warm to him.”

Article continues below advertisement

The "PILLOWTALK" musician's early days of stardom were often too much for him to bear. “He was just so difficult that he wouldn’t turn up for stuff, like photo shoots or even gigs. He would block himself in the house, smoking loads of weed, and it made him really unreliable,” a source close to the former boy band told the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bdaeH_0clicEH000
Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

According to insiders, Malik — who split from the group in 2015 — was smoking so much that fellow band member and current pop superstar Harry Styles allegedly refused to share a tour bus or a private jet with him. “He’d [Zayn] just be on the tour bus [smoking] all the way to the venue. It led Harry to get a separate tour bus with Niall [Horan] and Liam [Payne] — Louis [Tomlinson] would join Zayn. Harry wouldn’t fly with Zayn either."

“Zayn became aggressive. He was very aggressive towards the end of the band, having fierce rows with people he worked with," the source said of the 28-year-old. "He never takes responsibility for anything — it’s always someone else’s fault.”

Article continues below advertisement

These revelations come as the former X-Factor contestant was charged with four counts of harassment towards his supermodel girlfriend — who he shares 13-month-old daughter Khai with — and her former RHOBH star mother. Malik plead no contest and has to serve 90 days of probation for each of the four counts. He will also have to complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cDjFx_0clicEH000
Source: MEGA

A music executive told the outlet that the vocalist has issues with confiding in people that stems from his childhood. “Zayn finds it very hard to trust people. He was brought up in a tough town by a single mom, so his issues all go back a long while."

“He felt betrayed and let down by people. A lot of people sold him out. All the [One Direction] boys got sold out at times by people who they thought were friends, so trusting people is not the easiest thing,” the source explained. “I would imagine it took a long time to build that trust with Gigi and her family. He found them when he really needed it. They scooped him up.”

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Jake Paul Savagely Roasts Gigi Hadid Over Zayn Malik Drama

Jake Paul's proving revenge really is a dish best served cold ... 'cause after almost 2 years, he's finally responding to Gigi Hadid, brutally clapping back over the drama surrounding Zayn Malik and her family. "Your 'rEsPeCtFuL KiNg' punched your mom in the face," Paul Tweeted on Friday. Let's explain.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Bella Hadid And Anwar Hadid Unfollow Zayn Malik After Alleged Physical Altercation With Yolanda Hadid; Bella Posts Messages Seemingly Aimed At Zayn About Self-Growth

It’s been a few years since we’ve been privy to the ins and outs of daily life over at Yolanda Hadid’s lemon-powered castle. The mom of supermodels has left her days on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills behind long ago, but never to be forgotten. As far as drama, though, that’s never too far away. […] The post Bella Hadid And Anwar Hadid Unfollow Zayn Malik After Alleged Physical Altercation With Yolanda Hadid; Bella Posts Messages Seemingly Aimed At Zayn About Self-Growth appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Zayn Malik
Person
Yolanda Hadid
Person
Gigi Hadid
HollywoodLife

How Gigi Hadid Feels About Getting Back Together With Zayn After He Pleads No Contest To Harassment

Gigi Hadid is ‘devastated’ over her split from Zayn Malik, which came after the singer allegedly got into an altercation with her mom, Yolanda Hadid. Gigi Hadid is a single woman again. The 26-year-old model recently split from on-off boyfriend Zayn Malik, 28, after the singer was charged with four counts of harassment over an incident involving Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, in Pennsylvania on September 29. Zayn denied “striking” Yolanda, 57, but he did plead no contest to the harassment charges. Gigi and Zayn will remain in each other’s lives as they co-parent 1-year-old daughter Khai, though a source close to the Hadids EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Gigi “has told those closest to her that she has no plans” to rekindle her romance with Zayn this time.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gigi Hadid Speaks Out After Zayn Malik Denies ‘Striking’ Her Mom Yolanda

After a report claimed that Zayn Malik ‘struck’ Yolanda Hadid, Gigi’s rep has said she’s ‘solely focused on the best’ for her daughter Khai. Gigi Hadid has spoken out following reports of an alleged altercation between her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik. The model, 26, issued a statement via her rep on Thursday, Oct. 28. “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai,” a spokesperson for the rep said to E! News. “She asks for privacy during this time.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Jet#Domestic Violence#Marijuana#The New York Post#Pillowtalk
People

Gigi Hadid 'Has Made It Clear Her Daughter Needs Her Dad' Zayn Malik After Yolanda Argument: Source

Gigi Hadid is not planning to cut off her ex Zayn Malik after their breakup and his dispute with her mom, Yolanda Hadid. The supermodel, 26, and the former One Direction singer, 28, split last month following Malik's volatile argument with Yolanda in the Pennsylvania home he and Gigi shared at the time. Since then, they've been keeping their focus on their 13-month-old daughter Khai.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Zayn and Gigi: A timeline of their fiery on/off relationship

Rumors swirled that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are on the outs once again after reports surfaced that Zayn 'struck' Gigi's mom, Yolanda, last week. Sources told TMZ that the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is 'seriously considering' filing a police report to document the alleged assault. In...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are No Longer Together

One of Hollywood’s favorite couples, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have broken up after an alleged argument with the model’s mother, Yolanda. The two sparked dating rumors back in November 2015 and welcomed their first daughter Khai about a year ago. “They are not together right now. They are both...
CELEBRITIES
buffalonynews.net

Bella Hadid shares cryptic post amid Gigi, Zayn Malik split

Washington [US], October 29 (ANI): Supermodel Bella Hadid shared a cryptic post on social media which seems to be her opinion on the alleged conflict between her mother Yolanda Hadid and Zayn Malik, who recently split from Gigi Hadid. E! News obtained a quote of wisdom shared by Bella on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
K-Fox 95.5

Gigi Hadid’s Mom Yolanda Allegedly Claims Zayn Malik Struck Her: REPORT

Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda has allegedly accused Zayn Malik of hitting her, according to TMZ sources. TMZ reports that Yolanda, the grandmother of Zayn and Gigi's daughter Khai, claims that the "PILLOWTALK" singer struck her last week. A source told the outlet that Yolanda is considering filing a police report. At the time of this article's publication no report has been filed.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid reportedly split over alleged row with Gigi’s mum

A list couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have reportedly split as a result of a bitter feud between Malik and Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. News of their split has come hours after TMZ reported that Malik allegedly “struck” Yolanda. This morning the gossip outlet said that numerous sources had confirmed the violent encounter.
CELEBRITIES
IBTimes

Inside Zayn Malik's Relationship With Yolanda Hadid Before Alleged Dispute, Gigi Split: Report

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, didn't have the best relationship even before their dispute and his split from the supermodel, a report has claimed. Multiple outlets confirmed this week that Malik, 28, and Gigi, 26, had called it quits after nearly six years together following a TMZ report claiming that the former One Direction singer "struck" Yolanda during a disagreement last month — an allegation that he has since adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Zayn Malik Defends Himself After Alleged Incident With Gigi Hadid’s Mom Yolanda Hadid: ‘I Am a Private Person’

Zayn Malik issued a statement about a “private” family situation after Gigi Hadid‘s mother, Yolanda Hadid, reportedly claimed that he got physical with her. “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter [Khai] to grow up in,” the former One Direction member, 28, wrote in a note shared via Twitter on Thursday, October 28. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy