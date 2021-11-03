Trade Deadline Spectacular, Starring Von Miller and Multiple Odell Beckhams | The MMQB

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone with the usual lack of, well, trades. But that won’t stop Jenny, Conor and Gary from breaking down the big deal (Von Miller), the deals that didn’t happen (Odell Beckham Jr. and Deshaun Watson) and the other little deals that went through.

Yes, we know what Von Miller brings to L.A., but what does this deal say about the boldness of GM Les Snead, who continues to shed draft capital but also continues to oversee a team that wins a lot of games?

Then, a discussion of podcast favorite Charles Omenihu and what he brings to the 49ers, as well as the Texans’ underwhelming trade deadline after loading up on veterans on tradeable contracts last offseason. Plus, the impact of the Chiefs' gaining one big name (Melvin Ingram) while moving another (Laurent Duvernay-Tardif).

Finally, a look at the awkwardness of the Beckham situation in Cleveland, after the noise made by his father and one prominent friend named LeBron who is also an athlete of some kind. And the least surprising development of all: the lack of a trade for Deshaun Watson, in spite of a torrent of reports that he would be moved.

