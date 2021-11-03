CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownell on the hot seat? One national hoops analyst thinks so

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 6 days ago

Brad Brownell has led Clemson’s men’s basketball team to two of the last three NCAA Tournaments. He also recently signed a contract extension that will theoretically keep him at the helm of the Tigers’ program through the 2025-26 season.

Yet one national college basketball analyst believes Brownell’s job isn’t entirely safe. Jeff Goodman, college hoops insider for Stadium, has released a list of coaches on the hot seat heading into the new season , and Brownell is one of them.

Goodman pointed to a relatively low buyout as his primary reason for including Brownell on his list. The buyout wouldn’t exceed $3 million if Clemson decided to fire Brownell without cause within the first year of his new deal, according to a copy of the contract’s term sheet obtained by TCI.

“Brownell has been on and off the hot seat in recent years,” Goodman wrote. “He went to the Sweet 16 in 2018 and the NCAA tourney last season, but there was an NIT appearance in ’19 and a 9-11 league mark in ’20. Brownell signed an extension after last season and is extremely well-liked, but it’s still all about the buyout, which is a couple million.”

Brownell is 201-150 overall in 11 seasons at Clemson, which includes a 95-99 mark in ACC play. The Tigers, who eased past Georgia Southwestern State in an exhibition Monday, will open the 2021-22 season Tuesday against Presbyterian at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Clemson Insider

