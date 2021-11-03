CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Effects of net zero policies and climate change on air quality

royalsociety.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate change and air pollution are related issues that merit co-ordinated action. Climate change presents a demonstrable and rapidly growing threat to humanity and nature, while air pollution is estimated to account for around 7 million premature deaths per year globally and more than 28,000 per year in the...

royalsociety.org

Comments / 0

U.S. Department of State

Science Speaks: Air Quality

The Science Speaks blog series offers a deep dive into science, technology, and innovation topics on the minds of the public. The series explains focal topics through relatable analogies and asks readers to consider key opportunities, explore avenues for advancing gender equity and equality, and answer the ultimate question: Why should we care?
SCIENCE
Vox

Are “net-zero” climate targets just hot air?

Corporations and countries around the world are promising to eliminate their contributions to climate change. But many of their targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions are prefaced by a slippery phrase: “net-zero.”. More than 130 countries have set or are considering net-zero emissions goals, and many are stepping up as...
ENVIRONMENT
TravelDailyNews.com

Net Zero Carbon events pledge to be presented at COP26 Global Climate Summit

In the run-up to the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, the global events industry has adopted a comprehensive “Net Zero Carbon Events Pledge” to commit actors in the sector to targets aligned with the Paris Climate Accord. The pledge has wide-ranging industry support, with members of the...
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

Net zero policies could create new pollution risks, warns Royal Society

Net zero policies such as home insulation and electric cars could cause new air pollution problems, the Royal Society has warned. Scientists said that while the push for more electric cars and making homes more eco-friendly were likely to be beneficial for health, they could also cause new threats. In...
ENVIRONMENT
GreenBiz

Only transformative net-zero implementation will meet the climate crisis

The world’s leading authority on climate science, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, had not delivered a major report in seven years. But the installment released last month paints a dire picture of our future. On our current path, we will likely breach the Paris Agreement’s stretch target of limiting...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Net zero goals may be hindering the climate fight

Most of the media seem to think that the idea of net zero emissions is unproblematic, despite the fact that many climate scientists consider that it is very problematic. Given the prominence of the idea at Cop26, this lack of balance in the reporting of breakthroughs is worrying. For example,...
ENVIRONMENT
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

What Are Net Zero Pledges, And Are They Just Hot Air?

With the COP26 climate change negotiations underway, you’ll no doubt hear a lot of chatter about countries going “carbon neutral” or achieving “net zero emissions” by a certain year. Here’s a quick explanation of what those terms mean without the heavy jargon – and why you should possibly take these terms with a pinch of salt.
ENVIRONMENT
gcaptain.com

Matson Commits to Net Zero by 2050 Climate Goal

U.S.-based ocean carrier Matson (NYSE: MATX) has announced a goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions from its fleet by 2050. The goal was announced alongside the release of a 2020 sustainability report that commits the company to reducing fleet greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 40 percent by 2030, as well as the net zero goal. The report notes that since 2016 Matson has already reduced its fleet GHG emissions by 23%.
ENVIRONMENT
Financial Times

Urgency over net zero sparks climate tech investment boom

Money is pouring into technologies to combat climate change at an unprecedented rate, as the scramble to cut emissions spurs a new wave of innovation. With governments and companies lining up net zero commitments — often without a clear pathway to achieving them — demand for new solutions to help them get there is soaring.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Climate change: New schools in Wales must be net zero from 2022

New school and college buildings in Wales will have to meet net zero targets from January. Major refurbishments, extensions and new builds will have to be in line with standards aimed at achieving maximum energy efficiency. Llancarfan Primary School will be the first new school. Education minister Jeremy Miles said...
ENVIRONMENT
weisradio.com

Why some experts say corporate ‘net-zero’ emissions pledges could have net-zero impact on climate crisis

(NEW YORK) — Dubbed a “code red for humanity” by the head of the United Nations, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said in its most-recent report that the impacts of human-induced climate change are already being seen in “every region across the globe” and urgent action must be taken immediately, not decades into the future, to mitigate the devastation.
ENVIRONMENT
AOL Corp

Kerry teases coming announcements to finance climate change policy in developing nations

GLASGOW, Scotland — Speaking during and immediately after a meeting of the High Ambition Coalition, a group of roughly 60 countries that advocate for the strongest possible policies to address climate change at the U.N. Climate Change Conference, special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry hinted Tuesday that major announcements on climate finance are in the offing.
ENVIRONMENT
thechronicle-news.com

Combating Climate Change: Vail Resorts Advances Toward Zero Net Operating Footprint

Company achieves 85 percent renewable electricity across its 34 North American resorts, provides $19.4 million to address community needs amplified during pandemic. BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- With this year's winter season officially underway, skiers and snowboarders have another reason to celebrate: Vail Resorts' 34 North American mountains have reached 85 percent renewable electricity—one big step closer to a zero net operating footprint by 2030. Through its operations, as well as by promoting collective participation, Vail Resorts is prioritizing efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change.
BROOMFIELD, CO
AFP

COP26 told climate pledges 'hollow' without fossil fuel phase out

Climate promises from nations ring "hollow" while they continue to invest in oil, gas and coal, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, as the COP26 summit struggled to make headway on its goal to halt devastating warming. Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow for painstaking talks aimed at keeping the world within the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius. But with emissions still rising and current promises putting the world on a path to heat far beyond that target, negotiators were wrangling over a range of issues. "The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -- but they are far from enough," Guterres told the COP26 climate summit, urging negotiators to "pick up the pace".
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Don’t be fooled by Cop26 climate boasts – emissions need cutting to zero, not net zero, to avoid catastrophe

There’s been a lot of self-congratulation at Cop26 as more countries commit to net zero emissions. The boast is that more than 80 per cent of the global economy is now covered by a national net zero target.But that little word “net” is having to do an awful lot of heavy lifting. At best, there’s too much reliance on it. At worst, it’s an accountancy trick giving people the impression of climate action when in reality it’s business as usual, with catastrophic consequences for people and planet.For a start, nearly all net zero pledges are for mid-century or beyond –...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Path to net zero is critical to climate outcome

Net zero greenhouse gas targets have become a central element for climate action. However, most company and government pledges focus on the year that net zero is reached, with limited awareness of how critical the emissions pathway is in determining the climate outcome in both the near- and long-term. Here we show that different pathways of carbon dioxide and methane-the most prominent long-lived and short-lived greenhouse gases, respectively-can lead to nearly 0.4Â Â°C of warming difference in midcentury and potential overshoot of the 2Â Â°C target, even if they technically reach global net zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2050. While all paths achieve the Paris Agreement temperature goals in the long-term, there is still a 0.2Â Â°C difference by end-of-century. We find that early action to reduce both emissions of carbon dioxide and methane simultaneously leads to the best climate outcomes over all timescales. We therefore recommend that companies and countries supplement net zero targets with a two-basket set of interim milestones to ensure that early action is taken for both carbon dioxide and methane. A one-basket approach, such as the standard format for Nationally Determined Contributions, is not sufficient because it can lead to a delay in methane mitigation.
ENVIRONMENT
q13fox.com

'We need to do more to reach net zero'; Mayor Durkan announces climate change executive order at COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland - Mayor Jenny Durkan announced an executive order at the COP26 Climate Summit in Scotland, aiming to push Seattle to net-zero emissions. Washington has seen longer and more dangerous wildfire seasons in recent years, as well as deadly, unprecedented heatwaves in the summer months. The Puget Sound area, in particular, is grappling with smoky air, rising sea levels, ocean acidification and a long-term decline in snow and ice.
SEATTLE, WA

