Briggs: No. 16 seed Edison aims to keep it rolling after stunning upset

MILAN, Ohio — In the birthplace of Thomas Edison, its famous son is never far from mind.

Visitors here can grab a half-pound Charger Burger at The Invention Restaurant, ride down Edison Drive, and tour the brick hillside home where the inventor lived his first seven years.

If it’s a Friday night, they might then follow the lights to Edison High School, where the incandescent towers rise above the football stadium like a polar star.

The village is a tribute to history’s greatest dreamer and, in turn, the spirit of possibility.

Yet, even here, some pursuits are more daunting than others.

When the Edison football team traveled to Bellevue on Friday for the first round of the Division IV playoffs, it appeared, on paper, one of those matchups that people said would make a mockery of the new and expanded Ohio postseason (why is everyone looking at me?!).

It used to be rare enough for a No. 8 seed to stun a top seed. Now, with the field doubled to include 64 teams per division, we were getting games like No. 16 Edison (5-5) at No. 1 Bellevue (8-2)?

The matchup might as well have been: Snowball at Hell.

“Basically, we just heard we don’t have a chance and Bellevue was going to roll through us,” Edison lineman Gabe Rang said. “A lot of people telling us, ‘Good luck,’ even though they knew we probably couldn’t win.”

About that.

By now, you’ve probably heard.

And, yes, you heard correctly.

The Chargers did win, pulling off the most incredible of upsets — a 23-22 victory — in the most unlikely of fashions, doing so without completing a single pass.

At least that was the headline.

Cinderella stuns Goliath!

I was curious to hear the rest of story, and headed the 60 miles east to Edison, a school of about 400 students that came to be when the Berlin Heights and Milan districts consolidated in 1968.

Truth be told, observers of prep football in northwest Ohio could have informed you that Edison was not your average underdog.

Just look at its home stadium, which has near enough seats in the 30-row home grandstand to fit the entire community and is flanked by a beautiful new all-sports indoor facility, replete with a 50-yard turf field. It’s not for nothing, either. Jim Hall has had all of two losing seasons in 21 years as the coach at his alma mater and led the Chargers to back-to-back state semifinal appearances in 2015 and 2016.

This year was a tough one, including in ways far more poignant than any disappointment on Friday night.

The Chargers played at Bellevue the second week of the season, too, and it was on that morning that Hall got the news about one of his beloved former players. Navy Corpsman Max Soviak, a 2017 Edison graduate, was one of the 13 U.S. service members who died Aug. 26 in a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. In their final act of heroism, they were helping evacuate the country after the Taliban’s takeover.

Two weeks later, the same stadium where Soviak was a fullback and linebacker on the Chargers’ final four teams would host his funeral.

Hall remembered his former star as the best of us. No one loved his team more or played the game harder.

“Everything in his life, he did the same way, 100 miles per hour and full tilt, with emotion,” Hall said. “He wore his heart on his sleeve. He was a passionate kid and a very loyal friend.”

While Soviak would have been the first to encourage everyone to carry on, the heaviness in this tight community was inescapable.

Then there were the Chargers’ football concerns, trivial as they were.

Those included injuries and an identity in flux. Traditionally a triple-option team, Hall opened it up a bit with a veteran offense, then, after Chargers quarterback Thomas Simon was lost for the season, went back to the option.

The team never fully found its footing. Edison lost all five of its regular-season games against teams with a winning record, including to Bellevue, 21-14, putting it squarely on the postseason bubble in Division IV, Region 14.

Now, in the interest of full disclosure, Hall must confess he’s glad he didn’t have a vote on the new postseason format. Like many of us, he thought 16 teams per region was a bit much. He preferred 12.

“Some of the matchups you think about would seem like they’d be a stretch,” he said.

But ...

“Obviously, hindsight is 20/20,” he said with a smile.

And the rest is, well, history.

After snagging the 16th and final seed, the Chargers went to work, resolved as ever.

It didn’t matter that, again, everyone figured they would need a miracle. “I think [Bellevue] thought that, too,” fullback Hunter Cassel said.

Edison was back all in on its old-reliable offense — the triple option — and, slowly but surely, it was beginning to find its rhythm, with sophomore quarterback Marcus Medina making the right hair-trigger reads and an offensive line that starts five seniors taking after the plows in the corn field next door.

The Chargers knew they could beat almost anyone, if they could just put it all together.

Which, for one night, is exactly what they did.

In a near-perfect performance, they forced a three-and-out to open the game, then went down the field, three yards and a cake of mud at a time, before Medina broke through for a 19-yard touchdown.

Then they did it again, and again, dashing, diving, pitching, faking, powering, and gambling — pick any verb except passing — converting fourth downs on their first three scoring drives. They ran 54 times for 279 yards.

“I don't have the analytics play sheet,” said Hall, a math teacher at the high school. “I just know where we are in the season and the longer we can hang on to the ball, the better. We can take three minutes off the clock to get a first down if we do it right.”

By the end, as the Chargers celebrated the upset heard round the state, the coach could not have been more proud.

Nor could he help but think of one of his old players.

“We found out about Max’s death the day of the Bellevue game, so to go back there again and to play like this ... ” Hall said. “I thought about it. We certainly played Friday night in a way that Max played the game. Max was full tilt, hell on wheels, and that's what our kids played like.”

And, better yet, intend to play like that again Friday at ninth-seeded Sandusky Perkins (8-3).

I asked Hall how much better this improbable story can get.

“Keep winning,” he said. “We talk about playing with house money. This is all extra. But I told them, if you really want to make this story special, let’s keep this thing rolling.”