Health department announces vaccination sites for children

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is coordinating with area school districts to spread the word to parents about where their children can receive the Pfizer kid-size coronavirus vaccines.

Toledo Public Schools and the Sylvania, Washington Local, Maumee, Anthony Wayne, and Oregon school districts are providing clinics where children ages 5 to 11 can obtain vaccines beginning next week, according to health department officials.

School district officials are expected to announce how families may register for clinics held at each respective school,

Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said some will be walk-in clinics, while others will require appointments. Starting Wednesday, he said, the health department will suspend vaccinations for the rest of November at the Lucas County Recreation Center so it can focus on the school-clinic sites.

Currently scheduled clinic dates are:

● Monday and Tuesday, 4 to 7:30 p.m., at Stranahan Elementary School, 3840 N. Holland-Sylvania Rd., Sylvania Township.

● Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Washington Junior High School, 5700 Whitmer Dr., Toledo.

● Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Lucas County Recreation Center, 2901 Key St, Maumee.

● Nov. 17, 4 to 7:30 p.m., at Starr Elementary School, 3230 Starr Ave., Oregon.

● Nov. 22, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Bowsher High School, 2200 Arlington Ave., Toledo.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention granted emergency-use authorization Tuesday evening for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in children ages 5 to 11. Vaccines previously were approved to be administered only to children age 12 and older.

State and local health officials have praised the CDC decision and are strongly recommending parents get their children inoculated. As extra incentive, Ohio’s Vax-2-School drawing has been expanded to include young children, who may now be entered to win a $10,000 or $100,000 scholarship for getting vaccinated.

“We are on the threshold of a long-awaited step that brings us closer to getting through this pandemic,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the state health director, said in a statement. “Thanks to the authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 5 to 11 years old, we can now better protect these school-aged children from severe complications from COVID-19.”

But area school leaders were working with health departments to organize vaccination sites before Tuesday’s announcement. Kadee Anstadt, the Washington Local superintendent of schools, said last week she had been in talks with the health department about providing a vaccination site and awaited final approval to get the vaccines rolled out.

Ms. Anstadt said that before they agreed to provide a vaccination site, district officials sought parental feedback and spoke with more than 400 parents who wanted their children vaccinated.

“We had more interested than I would have imagined. We had asked if parents would have their child get vaccinated if we ran a clinic on campus, and to have well over 400 say ‘yes’ to me is really exciting,” she said. “I know there was concern about whether people would get their young ones vaccinated, but it appears that a lot of people are raising their hand and saying ‘yes.’”

TPS officials announced Tuesday they would offer multiple walk-in clinics Nov. 22 and 23 inside Bowsher, Rogers, Start, Scott, Waite, and Woodward high schools, where adults and children would be welcome to get coronavirus shots without appointments.

Those events’ operating hours remain to be announced, but all TPS schools and offices will be closed those days except for the health centers hosting the clinics, TPS Superintendent Romules Durant said. That means students won’t be in school for the week, because Thanksgiving break begins Nov. 24.

“This allows a high school to be available in every area so that parents who choose to have their children get vaccinated have the ability to do so within their community and right in the school they're comfortable with," Mr. Durant said.

Students won’t be off the schoolwork hook those two days, as they will have remote learning during that time or will receive printed assignments that must be turned in after the holiday break.

Those unable to fit either day into their schedules may schedule later vaccination appointments through the school district.

School sites for Wood County haven’t been announced yet but discussion is under way, a Wood County Health Department spokesman said. Rachel Zickar, director of communications for the Perrysburg school district, likewise said the matter is being discussed, but no dates or locations have been set.